Cheer up at the IceHouse with Some Enchanted Evening

The plays, doo-wop and comedy are playing this weekend in Lake County.

Boost your spirits at the Sonnentag Theater at the IceHouse with Some Enchanted Evening featuring arias by Rogers and Hammerstein from Friday to December 12.

Catch The Legend of Georgia McBride at Eustis State Theater before the curtain falls on Sunday. The story is that of an Elvis impersonator who, in order to survive, finds it necessary to change his act and become Miss Georgia McBride.

Relive the era of doo-wop music with a tribute show at the Living Drama Theater in Eustis on Sunday.

And regain your composure at the comedy show at the Clermont Performing Arts Center on Friday.

An enchanted evening

The Sonnentag Theater at the IceHouse presents the first play of its 74th season on Friday with songs by Rogers and Hammerstein in Some Enchanted Evening on stage from Friday to December 12.

The show is a celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals performed by five amazing singers. This glorious hit parade features favorite show tunes from Oklahoma !, South Pacific, The King and I, Flower Drum Song, Carousel, Cinderella, The Sound of Music and more. Enjoy a holiday treat for the whole family.

Performing the songbook of this esteemed songwriter duo, a talented young cast: John Sublette, Aine Graham, Sheradin Jansen, Peter Murray Heid and Haley Sweat. The production is directed by IceHouse’s general artistic director, Darlin Barry, and his first-rate collaborators: choreographer, Kevin Kreigel, musical co-directors / double pianists, Terry Thomas and Alexander LaPlante, set designer, Buddy Fales, lighting designer , Philip Lupo and costume designer, Rob OBrien.

The theater is returning to 100% capacity and face masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination or antibody status in the building. Face shields are not adequate and should be worn with a cloth or paper mask. Performers are quickly tested every 24-48 hours to perform without a mask.

Details and tickets on icehousetheatre.com.

The legend of Georgia McBride

The Bay Street Players’ final performances of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez’s musical The Legend of Georgia McBride are this weekend at the State Theater in Eustis.

Salvation from the Besieged Rooms by Elvis impersonator hero Casey, played by Simon Atkinson, turns out to be gear already in his proverbial toolbox, glitter, makeup, and a highly developed skill in lip-syncing, as well as ‘a nice hip pivot. But Elvis’ appeal seems to be fading quickly in the run down Florida bar where Casey worked. When his gig is replaced by a drag show, Casey changes gears to pay the bills, and in doing so, a kind of star is born.

This production is directed by State Theaters Resident Artistic Director Carlos Francisco Asse and includes additional performances by Mitch Bozeman, Jordie Harris, Olivia Hern, Andrei Pemberton and Roy Ster Seven.

Tickets range from $ 11 to $ 25 at eustisstatetheatre.org.

Live drama theater

Return to the era of doo-wop songs with Johnathan Len and his tribute show, Twistin the Night Away, as he stages 1950s-60s hits at 4 p.m. Sunday at Eustis’ Living Drama Theater.

Tickets cost $ 15 for adults and $ 10 or seniors, military students, and first responders to livingdramatheatre.com.

Comedy show

Laugh about it with actor Paul Jensen at 8 p.m. Friday at the Black Box Theater of the Clermont Performing Arts Center. Feature film Carmen Vallone and emcee Eddie Sas will also be performing.

Tickets are $ 20 at clermontartsperformants.com

Upcoming attractions

Murder Mystery Dinner Show

Step back to the 1980s with yuppies, big hair, leggings and zippered jackets in A Risky Business, a three-course dinner and a 6:30 p.m. murder mystery on November 17 at Fish Camp on Lake Eustis.

The show centers on Xavier Robertson who will reveal what he believes to be the most popular toy of 1986, the Cabbage Head child doll, but the launch won’t go as planned and someone won’t survive.

Tickets are $ 39.99 at the restaurant or online at someechosenewstudiofl.com

California Hotel

The group, Hotel California, will recreate the sounds of the Eagles in a tribute show at 7 p.m. on November 19 at the Clermont Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $ 20 to $ 30.50 at clermontartsperformants.com