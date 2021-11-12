Beloved ‘The Young And The Restless’ actor Jerry Douglas dies at 88 – CBS San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (CBSNew York) Longtime soap opera star Jerry Douglas has died in Los Angeles at the age of 88. He played Patriarch John Abbott in CBS’s daytime drama The Young and the Restless.

On behalf of The Young and the Restless business as a whole, we extend our deepest condolences to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas, Anthony Morina, executive producer of The Young and the Restless said in a commentary. communicated by AND Online. Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume. Our show was fortunate to have an actor of his caliber join the cast of Y&R and introduce audiences to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to Y & R’s legacy as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott, is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed.

Douglas was on Y&R for over 30 years after joining the cast in 1982 at the helm of Jabot Cosmetics. Although his character eventually passed away in 2006, Douglas still appeared occasionally on the series as the ghost of John Abbotts. Its last appearance dates back to 2016.

Douglas has appeared in over 100 productions during his career, including popular films JFK, Avalanche and Mommie Dearest. On television, he appeared in shows such as Cold Case, Melrose Place, and Arrested Development. He also worked in theater and sang, releasing an album, The Best Is Yet To Come, in 2007.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Kym, to whom he was married for 37 years. He leaves behind the children Jod, Hunter and Avra ​​and two grandchildren. His death comes just three days before his 89th birthday.