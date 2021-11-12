Los Angeles’ new reality: more stars in sports than in Hollywood

IIt is well known that the center of the world when it comes to show business is centered in Hollywood, but nowadays if we put all the actors, singers, producers, etc. together, we might not find the number of luminaries that we find in the world of professional sports Los Angeles, California.

With the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. at the Los Angeles Rams, overview of the 10 greatest personalities among the players of the professional teams of this emblematic city of the southwest United States.

10.- Javier Hernandez (Los Angeles Galaxy)

The Mexican striker arrived in 2020 as the most victorious team in MLS history, after a bad year in his early days, he returned to the forward form that, at the time, had him. brought to be part of big clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid.

9.- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

The “Eyebrow” was already a celebrity playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, however, he was the missing piece that arrived for the 2019-2020 season to the Los Angeles Lakers with whom he was essential to win the championship this year. -the.

8.- Odell Beckham Jr. (Los Angeles Rams)

For many, in his time with the New York Giants, who drafted him in 2014, he became the NFL’s most spectacular player with his one-handed catches, having been traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, his performance has dropped exponentially, which is why they cut him off, however, “OBJ’s” career may take a second breath with his arrival in the Rams.

7.- Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)

For many he is simply the best or second best pitcher in the history of the Dodgers, he is the modern emblem of this franchise to which he arrived in 2008 and where he shone during his 13 years of career, he could soon leave this list because it is rumored that he will change teams.

6.- Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers)

Average triple-double in one season is a unique achievement in NBA history, controversial for his attitude since joining the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008, “Russ” has competed in new All-Star Games and competes to be the top point guard. In basketball, having played for the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, has been the Los Angeles Lakers’ stellar signing for this season.

5.- Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Winner of two NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors, “The Claw” arrived in 2019 to the Clippers as standard bearer to give this forgotten franchise its first NBA title, he did not get it but rather he was doing it he would be the second player to be the best representative of three different champion franchises.

4.- Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

When he arrived at the Dodgers in 2020, he was already for many the best non-pitcher in the MLB with his impressive run with the Boston Red Sox from 2014 to 2019, his legend grew as he arrived. broke the 22 years of the World Series. the ninth most popular in Los Angeles.

3.- Max Sherzer (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Winner of two Cy Young awards, he is today the top contender for top pitcher in MLB, the Washington Nationals star arrived mid-season with the Dodgers and his work was nothing short of impressive, the blue jersey is looking to hold him back in free agency at all costs for the 2022 season and could win the Cy Young award again.

2.- Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

In absolute fame has become the Japanese baseball player who arrived in 2018 at the Angels, he does everything and does it at the best level in this sport, he is an elite pitcher and an elite hitter, he is the most popular player of the MLB and the top contender for the American League MVP.

1.- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Not only is he by far the most famous active basketball player in the world, his image is known in all countries of the world and he is one of the most famous personalities not only in world sport. The NBA world was in turmoil when he signed with the Lakers in 2018 and has already won a title in this city.

The funny fact is that Odell Beckham Jr. and LeBron James came from a Cleveland team to play in Los Angeles.

Did not make the cut:

Aaron Donald, Mattew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Paul Geroge, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Carlos Vela, Von Miller, Carmelo Anthony, Julio Urias, Albert Pujols, Walker Buehler, Corey Seager.