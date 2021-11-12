New ways to skip the long lines at Walt Disney World

Planning a Disney date together takes research. This is especially true now that there are new tools for avoiding long lines at Walt Disney World. We’ve put together a guide on all of the ways to avoid the long lines at Walt Disney World, along with some insider tips as well.

FYI: Most of these time-saving steps involve spending extra money. However, there are three keys to avoiding long queues that don’t involve spending extra money:

Discover and use the Disney’s Genie app – it’s free

Meet in the parks well before they open

Stay in the park as late as possible

Bonus tip – plan your meals in advance and use Disney’s mobile ordering well before you intend to collect your meal

Now let’s dive into each step. If nothing else, be sure to read the section below to learn more about Disney’s Genie and Lightning Lane service.

1. Learn more about Genie and Lightning Lane

Let’s start with the basics. There are four terms you should be aware of:

Genie : New Disney feature in the MyDisneyExperience mobile app that personalizes advice and information based on your interests. It’s free to use.

: New Disney feature in the MyDisneyExperience mobile app that personalizes advice and information based on your interests. It’s free to use. Genius + : An add-on that lets you access Lightning Lane at certain attractions.

: An add-on that lets you access Lightning Lane at certain attractions. Lightning alley : The physical route customers can bypass the regular watch line.

: The physical route customers can bypass the regular watch line. Individual lightning route: The ability to purchase Lightning Lane access at a participating attraction. These attractions are separate from Genie + access and do not require a purchase in Genie +.

With me so far? Genie + replaces Disney’s old FastPass system. This is an additional charge per person per day. You can start booking Genie + Lightning Lane times at 7 am each day that you have made a park pass reservation.

You can only book one Genie + attraction time slot at a time. You can reserve another time slot after 120 minutes, or after you have used your current Genie + attraction time slot, whichever comes first.

Alternately, Individual lightning route is purchased by attraction. This service is limited to the most popular and important attractions. Each Disney World theme park currently has two attractions that are part of the Individual Lightning Lane program. The price is per person and you can choose from a variety of time slots. Once you’ve used your individual Lightning Lane, you can’t book the same attraction on the same day.

Head toward The official Disney webpage dedicated to Genie + and Lightning Lane to find out more.

2. Get a Disney World hotel room

If the idea of ​​using Genie + sounds good to you and your sweetheart, then consider making your time more magical by booking a hotel room at Disney World. Disney World hotel guests enjoy three key benefits to help them avoid long lines:

Early booking windows for individual Lightning Lane attractions starting at 7 a.m., while everyone has to wait for the park to open

Access to each Disney World theme park 30 minutes before the park opens, every day

Guests of Disney Deluxe hotels and Deluxe Villas (Disney Vacation Club) have exclusive access to extended evening hours some evenings

Entering the park only thirty minutes early may not seem so grand at first. But, think about it. If you don’t have that early access, you’ll now be behind those with early access, and that also means there will be people in line at most attractions before the park officially opens.

This early entry is the perfect time for resort guests to browse the top attractions that are part of the Individual Lightning Lane upgrade option, without paying the money to bypass the waiting line. For example, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the individual attractions of Lightning Lane are Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Both of these attractions are open during early entry. So if you’re a resort guest, head to these two attractions as soon as you’re cleared to enter early rather than spending money on Individual Lightning Lane.

3. Get a park pass reservation

Before you can plan a Disney day together, you need to reserve your spot. To visit a Disney theme park, a reservation is required. Some peak days and weekends may book, so make your Disney Park Pass reservation as soon as you know you are ready to visit the most magical place on Earth.

Search for bonus days

If you want to save time in Walt Disney World, it is best to visit when it is not crowded. Generally, if school is in progress, Walt Disney World will be quieter. If you are a Walt Disney World Annual Pass holder, you can search for “bonus days”. Booking a Park Pass reservation during one of these “bonus days” will not count towards the number of reservations you can hold at the same time. These days are also a good indicator that the park won’t be that busy.

4. Go early

Disney favors early risers. If you want to avoid the long lines, it’s easy to get up early and make your way to the park before it opens. Whether you have access to early entry or not, being at the entrance to the park before it opens will save you a lot of time. Usually you can participate in 2-3 rides during the first hour of park operation.

5. Ride during off-peak hours

If you’re just not an early riser, then the best thing to do is ride during off-peak hours. These special time windows are not as numerous as they once were, as there are no long parades in any of the parks. Still, lunchtime and fireworks time usually mean shorter lines.

6. Stay late

This is where being local helps. Or, if you’re staying at the Disney hotel, it’s easy to take a break in the middle of the day so you have more energy to stay late at night.

A lot of people don’t know that the rides don’t stop when the park closes. As long as you line up before closing, even just a minute before closing, you can make the trip. You will often find that wait times are drastically reduced in the last hour of opening (with the exception of a special event). Make the most of this last hour, until the last minute.

7. Splurge with a VIP tour guide

If you and your sweetheart are celebrating a special occasion, or have family or friends in town, there is a Disney craze that is well worth it. Book a VIP tourist guide is the ultimate luxury experience that will save you hours and make your visit as easy as possible.

A VIP Disney tour guide can get very expensive and prices change depending on the season. All private VIP tours must be booked for a minimum of 7 continuous hours, so the price can be quite high. But it’s the ultimate Disney service, giving you personalized itineraries while an expert Disney tour guide assists you throughout your stay in the park.

Recap: Tips for Using Genie, Genie +, and Lightning Lane

Let’s finish with some reminders and tips on the Genie app, the Genie + upgrade, and Lightning Lane.