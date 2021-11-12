History recalls Nisei’s worth on Veterans Day | Culture & Leisure





The History Channel commemorates Veterans Day with Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII (7 p.m., TV-PG). The term Nisei referred to second-generation Japanese-American citizens, those born and raised in the United States. The attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan in 1941, along with the reports of atrocities in the Pacific theater and the treatment of occupied Chinese cities, generated a great deal of racial resentment against the Japanese in the United States, a sentiment that resulted in the internment of thousands of people. of Japanese law-abiding citizens. Despite widespread and even official prejudices, thousands of Nisei volunteered to fight in the United States Army, most notably in the 100th Infantry Battalion / 442nd Regimental Combat Team which fought with exceptional valor in the European theater. Nisei also served as translators and linguists in the military intelligence service, and their service was essential in the Pacific War against Imperial Japan. Heroes features interviews with authors and experts on the period as well as first-person accounts of WWII veterans. In other observations of Veterans Day, TCM dedicates 24 hours to films about soldiers and veterans, including The Dirty Dozen (2:30 p.m.), Paths of Glory (5:15 p.m.) and The Best Years of Our Lives (7 p.m. ). In Al’s USA (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG), Riley grapples with disabilities while preparing to reunite with other veterans, and Lizzie finally finds the courage to take care of some of his last betrothed possessions. Director Roland Emmerich assembled a huge cast for his 2019 epic Midway (6 p.m., Paramount), recalling the 1942 naval battle that turned the tide of the Pacific War. Jamie Foxx, Peter Sarsgaard, Lucas Black, and Chris Cooper star in Jarhead (9:00 p.m., Paramount), the 2005 adaptation of Anthony Swoffords’ memoir about Marines serving in the Gulf War. A decades-long war on terrorism has seen soldiers lost on secret missions barely understood by their survivors. Dark truths and cover-ups figure prominently in documentary 3212 Un-Redacted, produced by ABC News and airing today on Hulu. It follows the families of four soldiers, declared killed in Niger, who are increasingly wary of the incoherent accounts of the military on their mission and their loss. AMC + begins airing the six-part thriller Ragdoll, based on the novel by Daniel Cole, about a demoted British detective and his American counterpart who race against time to stop a serial killer. From the producers of Killing Eve. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The Dolphins and Ravens meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox). An explosion shatters a neighborhood at station 19 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). A reverie about one who might have been with a now famous boyfriend becomes a cosmic reshuffle in the 2021 romance Next Stop, Christmas (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). An explosion fills the emergency room on Grays Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Missing Sisters on a Haunted Freeway on Big Sky (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE Richard Linklater (Boyhood) has directed a trilogy of films about the passionate conversations between a French woman (Julie Delpy) and an American tourist (Ethan Hawke) in the 1995 romance Before Sunrise (6 p.m., Showcase) and its sequels, Before Sunset (7 : 40h) and Before Midnight (9h), from 2004 and 2013 respectively, depending on the characters as they age and change. SERIES NOTES Missys’ questions shake the congregation on Young Sheldon (7pm, CBS, TV-PG)… Stolen information from The Blacklist (7pm, NBC, TV-14)… A chili reception on Walker (7pm, CW, TV- 14) … Flowers radical past emerges on Ghosts (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … A murder victim could have been abused on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Hope turns to Rebekah on Legacies (8pm, CW, TV-14) … Gina offers Jerry a focus on B Positive (8.30pm, CBS, r, TV-PG) … Jury selection is a science on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Stabler returns to his former haunts on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). LATE AT NIGHT Kenneth Branagh and Ellie Kemper are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 pm, CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Taylor Swift, Colin Quinn and Sam Fender on The Tonight Show (10:34 pm, NBC) .. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Garnett and The War on Drugs appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live (10:35 p.m., ABC) … Taylor Swift, Aisling Bea and Elmo Lovano visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan and Laurie Kilmartin appear in The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

