Halle Berry’s ‘Monster’s Ball’ actor was 30 – The Hollywood Reporter





Coronji Calhoun, who in his only screen appearance earned high marks for his portrayal of the overweight son of Halle Berry and Sean Combs characters in the 2001 feature film Monster ball, is dead. He was 30 years old. Calhoun died on October 31, his mother, Theresa Bailey, revealed in a note on a GoFundMe page which led her to seek financial assistance “as we prepare to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life.” Berry and Lee Daniels, one of the producers of Monster ball, were among those who made donations; each gave $ 3,394, according to the website. “We are blown away by the outpouring of love that the community and the adoptive family of Coronji have shown during our grieving process,” Bailey wrote. “Although the financial burden has been eased, we still mourn the loss of my son. As we close this chapter, we ask you, remembering him, to love your neighbor as yourself, for this is what Coronji has done for his entire community. The cause of death was congestive heart failure and lung problems, according to New Orleans TV station WWL reported. A native of New Sarpy, Louisiana, Calhoun was 10 years old and had never acted before when he was cast as Tyrell Musgrove in Lionsgate’s Monster ball, directed by Marc Forster. Berry became the first black actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her turn as Leticia Musgrove, a woman who is romantically involved with the prison officer (Billy Bob Thornton) who assisted in the execution of her husband. Many critics walked away impressed with Calhoun’s work in the film. In a 2002 interview, Berry said she was having a hard time berating son on screen for being overweight, so she spent time “kissing and hugging him every minute before and right after and really investing in him.” “It was difficult because he told us something really heartbreaking: Marc and I were talking to him, saying it was just a movie, and I kept saying, ‘Everything I do and say, it’s not real, i really think you’re great. ‘ And he said, ‘Well, whatever you do to me, Halle Berry, it won’t be any worse than what the kids in school do to me.’ “ In addition to her mother, survivors include her son and stepson.

