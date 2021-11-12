Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Rockstar Games Launcher | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 11, 2021–

Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that the Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition Trilogy is now available digitally for the PlayStation 5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X | S games and entertainment system, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher. Available on PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and Rockstar Games Launcher, Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition Trilogy Also physically released for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on December 7, 2021.

The response and impact we felt from the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was and still is a real lesson in humility for all of us, said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. We are very grateful to all the players and we can’t wait for everyone to play these new releases.

Celebrate this year 20 th anniversary of the launch of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition Trilogy includes titles that define the genre Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, bring the iconic locations of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas to the latest platforms with global upgrades such as GTA V- modern inspired controls; graphic and environmental improvements, including higher resolution textures; improved lighting and weather; and more. The three games included in Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition Trilogy also offer platform-specific enhancements including gyro aiming and touchscreen camera zoom, panning and menu selections on the Nintendo Switch, support for 4K resolution with performance up to ‘at 60 FPS for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems, and support for NVIDIA DLSS for PC.

Originally developed by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition Trilogy has been adapted for modern platforms by Grove Street Games using the Unreal Engine to make these classics more alive and immersive than ever before, honoring the experience of the original titles, while enhancing them for a whole new generation of gamers.

Launched in October 2001, Grand Theft Auto III Rockstar Games’ first take on creating highly immersive and detailed fully 3D open worlds, delivering unprecedented freedom and non-linear gameplay combined with rich, cinematic storytelling, and earning the series critical and commercial success. Grand Theft Auto Vice City refined this approach, delivering increased levels of immersion, detail and humor, taking players back to the 1980s and a neon-infused tropical city brimming with excess through the story of Tommy Vercetti and his quest of revenge. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas took these concepts even further with the introduction of three distinct cities and their surrounding areas as well as a host of new features as Carl CJ Johnson battles the streets and corrupts the cops to save his family in a loving tribute to the 1990s. Each title in the series set a new standard for the open world genre and has helped redefine the possibilities of interactive entertainment with every release.

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is rated M for Mature by the ESRB. For more information, please visit https://www.rockstargames.com/GTATrilogy.

About Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games solidified its reputation as a creator of complex living worlds with the Grand Theft Auto series, one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time with over 350 million units sold worldwide. Through a series of critically acclaimed games, including the Grand Theft Auto series, the Red Dead Redemption series, the Max Payne series, Bully, The black, the Nightclub series and The Warriors, Rockstar Games has helped propel interactive entertainment to the center of modern culture.

About Take-Two interactive software

Based in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment to consumers around the world. We develop and publish products primarily through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more company and product information, please visit our website at www.take2games.com.

