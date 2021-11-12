How scandals have shaped Bollywood over the years





Scandals, some of which are too scorching to be accepted, have always been a part of Bollywood as much as pomp and glamor. Surprisingly, these scandals did not mar the Hindi film industry but in their own way contributed to its growth. In 1935, a prominent contemporary actress started the Bollywood scandal. Actress Devika Rani has escaped with her “Jeevan Naya” co-star Najmal Hasan. Devika was then married and co-founder of Bombay Talkies with her husband Harivansh Rai. The entire actual episode shocked the Indian middle class as much as Bollywood. Read: India’s highest court sets up panel to investigate phone hacking scandal Since Devika Rani’s flight, Tinseltown in India has been shaken, influenced, agitated and moved to varying degrees by controversies and scandals. In fact, there has not been a big name in this industry that has remained immune to all scandal and controversy. Shiney Ahuja, a rising talent in the industry in 2009, has been accused of raping a teenage domestic servant in her home, while allegations of sexual conversations between actress Bipasha Basu and politician Amar Singh have become the subject of city ​​conversation. The sex scandal of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and aspiring actor Preeti Jain, Aamir Khan’s secret child and the MMS scandal of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were just a few among the hordes of them. The industry lady who is perpetually in the news for all the wrong reasons, Kangana Ranaut, stirred the flashy town and the nation in 2016 with her dirty and salacious feud with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The saga was more than dirty because the two famous actors washed their dirty clothes in public. All the scandals with which Parveen Babi was associated were no less juicy. When her relationship with director Mahesh Bhatt was roaring and tumultuous, she was said to have run naked in pursuit of him. And in doing so, she became the second Bollywood lady to walk naked in public after Kabir Bedi’s wife Protima Bedi. Read: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband released from prison on bail MMS scandals have often rocked Bollywood and with alarming regularity involving some prominent actors, both men and women – including Katrina Kaif, Soha Ali Khan, Prashant Narayanan and Vedita Pratap Singh, Mallika Sherawat, Preity Zinta, Mika and Rakhi Sawant, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor and Sherlyn Chopra. It will be unfair if we call it a scandal because it was not, strictly speaking. The Big B, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha affair was more of a sweet, lovable and touching love and affection story that did not find fulfillment. It was believed that he had started filming in the sets of “Do Anjaane” in 1976 and that he was already a married man by then. Their relationship blossomed and very secretly beyond the eyes of the media and people. Silsila director Yash Chopra is believed to have turned everything upside down and he confirmed the relationship in an interview. But by then, the whispers of the relationship were getting louder without any confirmation. “Not to mention that the Amitabh-Rekha affair was not really a scandal. It never shocked or moved film fans or the industry, ”said Reena Chauhan, Delhi-based film critic. “But it tarnished Big B’s image as he was seen as the ideal husband and ideal father in traditional Indian values.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unb.com.bd/category/entertainment/how-scandals-shaped-bollywood-over-the-years/82154 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos