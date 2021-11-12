Monster’s Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr. dies aged 30





One of Halle Berry’s most memorable roles continues to be in the 2001 drama Monster ball, especially since it was the performance that led to his Oscar victory. Actress co-star Coronhi Calhoun Sr, who played her young son Tyrell Musgrove, has died aged 30. The former child star died of congestive heart failure last month. Coronji Calhoun Sr. passed away on October 13 after being well known for his role at age ten in the film also starring Billy Bob Thornton, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Peter Boyle and the late Heath Ledger. The news was shared by The New York Post . After his death, it was reported that Halle Berry and Monster ball producer Lee Daniels contributed money to his family GoFundMe page . In response, Calhoun’s mother, Theresa C. Bailey, wrote this: We are blown away by the outpouring of love that the community and adoptive family of Coronji have shown during our grieving process. As we close this chapter, we ask you, remembering him, to love your neighbor as yourself, for this is what Coronji has done for his entire community. Halle Berry and Lee Daniels each donated $ 3,394 to the fund. At the time of publication of this article, just over $ 10,400 has been donated to help the family’s unexpected tragedy. Coronji Calhoun Sr’s only acting credit was in Monster ball, but it was most definitely a powerful movie as the movie followed Halle Berry’s Leticia as she dealt with her inmate husband (played by Sean “Diddy” Combs) enduring death row before falling in love with her. prison guard (Billy Bob Thornton). In the film, Halle Berry plays an abusive mother in the character of Coronji Calhoun Sr, who was 10 years old at the time. From an old interview with Portal (Going through People ), it was a difficult role for Berry to take on. In his words: It was a lot harder than even the love scene because [Coronji] was really 10 [years old] and obese. I was worried about hurting him emotionally, not just doing the scene, but later. So I talked to him a lot, I hugged and kissed him a lot. He said, “You don’t have to worry about what you say; It can’t be as bad as the way they treat me at school … But now I hear he’s the most popular kid in his school. So I guess (the movie) helped. Halle Berry is preparing to release her first film, bruised, on Netflix on November 17, where she will play a disgraced MMA champion who returns to the ring after her son’s unexpected return. The actress also has a movie titled Falling moon set for early 2022. We don’t know much about Coronji Calhoun Sr’s life after Monster ball since he has stayed away from the spotlight, but his young death will certainly surprise many. In the words of his adoptive mother, he was a special person who gave back to his community and to his family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Coronji Calhoun Sr who will be missed.

