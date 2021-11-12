Australian entertainment legend Bert Newton bids farewell to state funeral

Bert Newton waited for his wife Patti to leave the room before taking her last breath.

If she hadn’t left, he couldn’t have left.

The story of Newton’s last moments, read in a letter written by his daughter Lauren, was one of many moving memories shared at the entertainment icon’s state funeral.

Alongside his family, famous personalities from entertainment and politics filled the benches of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in East Melbourne, just around the corner of the streets of Fitzroy where Newton grew up.

It was in these notorious streets that he lived when in 1950 he first visited a radio studio with his boy scout troop.

It visits a love for broadcasting and launched a career that has spanned decades.

“In Australia, Bert was not just a man on a screen or an actor on stage,” Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said as he began the eulogy.

“He was someone we all felt like we knew.

“Like a fireplace on a cold night, families gathered around their televisions, drawn by Bert’s warmth and supported by his inviting ease.

“Bert was more than talent. He was confidence.”

Molly Meldrum is one of dozens of mourners to bid farewell. ( PAA: James Ross )

Newton is remembered as a mentor who, despite his tremendous success, has spent decades mentoring and mentoring young actors and artists.

“Albert Watson Newton, AM, MBE. To Graham Kennedy he was ‘Herbie’, to Don Lane he was ‘Moon Face’, and to all of us he was our Bert,” said friend and host Eddie McGuire.

Through all the memories of Newton’s skills on stage and on screen, what was at heart was “Bert’s incredible generosity of spirit,” McGuire said.

Newton’s life is remembered as an artist, husband and father. ( PAA: James Ross )

These memories included Newton spending time with a stranger dying of HIV / AIDS “at a time when people with HIV / AIDS were stigmatized and isolated”.

He even gave her one of his Logies, McGuire said, a story that could help explain a family mystery of his 36 Logies the family can only find 17.

“Bert was a giant,” said McGuire, paraphrasing the tributes to Frank Sinatra in 1983.

“Of all the donors in the world, he is the biggest.”

Newton’s partnerships with some of Australia’s entertainment greats and his encounters with the world’s biggest stars are remembered, as well as his ability to breed new artists.

“Bert carried so much,” McGuire said.

But throughout his time on screen and on stage, Newton’s passing will be deeply felt by those with whom he has shared the intimate moments of his life.

“I have lost a dear friend,” said Peter Smith OAM, who paid tribute to the name of the family.

A letter from Newton’sson Matthew, who is abroad, recalled a father and young son who bonded with television, stories and books.

While he was there for a laugh, he was always there for the tough times too, Matthew said.

“One last conversation a few days before losing him was different from the usual, and we both knew it,” he said.

“The change was never directly indicated, but we forgot the stories and the laughs and just said how much we love each other.”

His father wants us to remember “with a wink and not a tear,” he said.

Through each speaker, Newton’s love for his wife Patti shone through.

“You were a team, you are a team,” Matthew told his mother in the letter.

“And even if your partner is no longer on stage, the show continues and everything will be fine.”

His children remembered how much their father wanted to be surrounded by his beloved grandchildren, who gave him new life in his later years.

“Family always came first,” said daughter Lauren.

“He was the greatest father I could have wanted, and he was an integral part of my children’s lives as well.”

Patti and Lauren Newton lead the porters. ( : AAP James Ross )

Newton’s wife Patti sat quietly in the church for the service, his companion for about five decades and half of one of Australia’s golden couples.

“Saying goodbye has been heartbreaking for all of us, especially mom,” Lauren’s letter said.

“They loved each other so much and I know how he waited for her to leave the room to take her last breath.

“Because while she was with him, he couldn’t have gone.

“My stepfather will be with us forever, in our hearts and memories, but life will never be the same without him.

“I love you dad.”

Patti Newton, daughter Lauren with husband Matt Welsh and their children release doves in honor of Bert Newton. ( PAA: Joël Carrett )

Smiling photos of Newton accompanied Frank Sinatra’s song My Way before the start of a Requiem Mass at the church.

“For a man of entertainment, Bert was at heart a man of humble faith, family love and modest care to say the least,” Archbishop Peter Comensoli said.

After a mass worthy of his Catholic faith, full of color and song, Newton’s family tearfully escorted his coffin out of the church.

Under Melbourne’s gray and rainy skies, mourners bid their final farewells to a coffin draped in the Australian flag.

As a symbol of peace and hope, his grandchildren released doves outside the cathedral.

And with his family by his side, in his beloved Melbourne, Newton made his final exit.