Introducing Bollywood’s Sari Love movies – Rediff.com





If there’s one Indian outfit that stunners on the big screen can never get enough of, it’s the saree. Large or graceful, it is the height of fashion and femininity. No matter the budget or the body type, the result is always going going voom. Here is how the great ladies of Bollywood are showing their love of the saree these days. Kiara Advani Photography: Courtesy of Kiara Advani / Instagram From bold shades of neon green floral print blouse paired with a scalloped trim saree, Kiara makes quite a style statement. Shibani Dandekar Photograph: Courtesy of Shibani Dandekar / Instagram Ms. Dandekar channels her inner Maharani in a shocking pink and zari weave paired with a contrasting blouse. Fatima Sana Sheikh Photography: Courtesy of Fatima Sana Sheikh / Instagram She may have launched her adult career as a wrestler, but Fatima’s penchant for sarees is well documented on and off screen. The actress is a sight to see in off-white and powder blue. Mrinal Thakur Photograph: Courtesy of Mrunal Thakur / Instagram What do you think of Mrinal’s sleek and glittery avatar? Taapsee Pannu Photography: Courtesy of Taapsee Pannu / Instagram Taapsee the watch desi swag the streets of Russia in a saree and sneakers combo. Kriti kharbanda Photograph: Courtesy of Kriti Kharbanda / Instagram Kriti is all for “if you’ve got it, flaunt it,” killing two birds with one stone while showing off his fit form and delicate gray and gold georgette to everyone. Madhuri Dixit-Nene Photography: Courtesy of Madhuri Dixit-Nene / Instagram Whether it is the dhak dhak dhoti style in Beta or the exorbitant crystal encrusted forehead pallu look in Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!, Madhuri’s sari set is a classic. How beautiful is the legend in his multicolored floral number? Kangana Ranaut Photography: Courtesy of Kangana Ranaut / Instagram Mme Ranaut wears a traditional kanjeevaram Jaya Bachchan style saree look and style Abhimaan‘s Teri bindiya song. Mouni Roy Photography: courtesy of Mouni Roy / Instagram Mouni’s belted touch to the classic garment gives it a fun vibe and contemporary feel. She is Mirza Photography: Courtesy of Dia Mirza / Instagram Never a wrong note in Dia’s sartorial sensibility – be it a sari, salwar or skirt. Vidya Balan Photography: Courtesy of Vidya Balan / Instagram When there is a mention of seven meters, can the queen of the sari be far behind? Vidya masters the art of donning and adorning the saree like a PRO. Konkona Sen Sharma Photography: Courtesy of Konkona Sen Sharma / Instagram Another little-known champion of the hand-woven style, the aesthetic of Koko’s saree is as lively and elegant as its craftsmanship. Kajol Photograph: Courtesy of Kajol / Instagram Always happy to showcase their glitzy saree collection at festivals and celebrations, we warmly endorse Kajol’s golden yellow accompanied by a touch of red. Tillotama Shome Photography: Courtesy of Tilotama Shome / Instagram A little glimpse of the elegant Tillotama in a vintage-style saree with bold patterns is reason enough to see her on the fashion pages more often. Katrina kaif Photography: Courtesy of Katrina Kaif / Instagram If her silver sari number in the Tip Tip Barsa remix raises the mercury on the screen, its dreamlike odes to silk muslin in pastel tones give us great joy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/showcasing-bollywoods-sari-love/20211112.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos