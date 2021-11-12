Coronji Calhoun Dead: “Monster’s Ball” actor was 30 years old





Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Tyrell, the son of Halle Berry and Sean “Diddy” Combs characters, in the 2001 movie “Monster’s Ball” died on October 13. He was 30 years old. Calhoun died of congestive heart failure and lung problems, affiliated with CBS 4WWL confirmed. The news was shared by her mother Theresa Bailey with 4WWL and via a GoFundMe page titled “Coronji’s Homecoming”, where it aimed to raise funds to “give Coronji a sacred celebration of life”. The fundraiser aims to raise $ 14,000 and she received two donations from $ 3,394 from Berry and Lee Daniels, who produced “Monster’s Ball”. Calhoun appeared in the film, her only acting credit, at the age of 10. Set and shot in Louisiana, where Calhoun was from, the film follows a widower named Hank Grotowski (Billy Bob Thornton) and his son Sonny (Heath Ledger), two correctional officers working in a prison who oversee the execution of Lawrence Musgroves. (Combs), a convicted murderer. The film then looks at the lives of Leticia Musgroves (Berry) and Tyrell, as Leticia physically and emotionally abuses Tyrell due to her weight. Hank sees mother and son on the side of the road calling for help when Tyrell is hit by a car one night, and without knowing they are related to Lawrence, Hank drives them to the hospital, where Tyrell is. declared dead. He later brings Leticia home and finds out who she is, without revealing her involvement in Lawrence’s death. According to GoFundMe, Calhoun’s funeral took place on November 10. “On behalf of the Calhoun and Bailey family, I want to thank everyone who has found in their hearts to provide the much needed financial support to let Coronji Sr. rest,” Bailey wrote on the page. “We are blown away by the outpouring of love that the community and the adoptive family of Coronji have shown during our grieving process. Although the financial burden has been lightened, we still mourn the loss of my son. As we close this chapter, we ask you, remembering him, to love your neighbor as yourself, for this is what Coronji has done for his entire community.

