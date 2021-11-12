Argue Against Bollywood Star’s Comment “India Has Freedom 2014”





Kangana Ranaut is known for her powerful performances, but in recent years she has made more headlines for her controversial statements. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement about India’s hard-won liberation from British colonial rule has sparked huge controversy. She said on Thursday that the freedom gained in 1947 “was bheek [a handout] and true freedom was achieved in 2014 ”. A staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she was obviously referring to his victory in the 2014 general election. Critics said her comments insulted freedom fighters in India, but some on social media supported her as well. The main opposition party in Congress called his comments “insensitive”. In a series of tweets, MP Anand Sharma called her statement “shocking and scandalous” and urged the president to withdraw the Padma Shri Prize, India’s fourth highest civilian honor, which was awarded to him recently. Preethi Menon, a leader of the Aam Aadmi party, lodged a complaint with police in Mumbai – the city where Ranaut is based – demanding that a sedition case be filed against her for her comment. The actress was also criticized by Varun Gandhi, a member of Parliament for Mr. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party. Ranaut is not new to controversies. She’s often in the news making provocative statements that trigger social media trends. In the past, she has accused her Bollywood colleagues of nepotism, drug trafficking and sexual abuse. In May, Twitter suspended his account on a tweet that allegedly incited violence. She is known to give impressive performances in several films, but her latest projects have not worked at the box office. His initial activism against “couch casting” – a euphemism used to explain instances where directors and producers seek sexual favors from newcomers in exchange for roles – has been praised. She was lauded for making a name for herself as she came from a small town and then opposed the patriarchal practices of Bollywood.

