70 minutes to Astroworld: a countdown to disaster | Entertainment

The anticipation had been building up for hours, but never more than today, as the red countdown digits faded and the first synthesized notes vibrated. An image of an eagle in a fireball hovered above the stage, a neon red tunnel appeared, and eight towers of flame rose skyward. Jumping from darkness to glow, rapper Travis Scott emerged, the instant tens of thousands of people gathered before him had waited for him.
In the thrill of the moment, clamoring for an idol, many pushed forward, pushing the revelers into the revelers, closer and closer, until it seemed like every inch was swallowed up. Then, struggling with the squeeze or trying to escape, people pushed forward to back, and new ripples accompanied it.
What followed last Friday in Houston is clouded with unanswered questions and surprisingly different experiences depending on a person’s position, the waves of movement that have reached them, and how they’ve handled the crush. But during the 70 minutes the headliner was on stage in a show that left nine dead, one thing was for sure: almost everyone felt the waves of humanity, born with excitement but steeped in risk, at the as they spread.
You’ve become an organism, said Steven Gutierrez, 26, of Ellenville, New York, who is 6 feet 2 inches and 391 pounds but nonetheless found himself struck by the power of the thrusts that made him drift. of its position. Were all one. You move with the crowd. Crowds love water. It’s like an ocean.
The enthusiasm of the nearly 50,000 spectators at the sold-out Astroworld festival was evident from the gates opening seven hours earlier, when some of the early arrivals rushed through the entrances with such force that the metal detectors were knocked down as security guards and mounted police struggled to keep up. Although the concert pitch hosted many acts, Scott, a Houston-born musician who founded the festival in 2018 on the heels of his chart-topping album Astroworld, was without a doubt the best draw. Some fans rushed to the stage built just for the headliner, staking out positions they would hold for hours under the manufactured peaks of Utopia Mountain.
As the afternoon turned into a night out and the countdown rolled around 8:30 p.m., the crowd grew denser, participants said, and the first waves of movement began to ripple.
Five minutes from the end and the latecomers it tightened even more.
In the last 30 seconds of the stopwatch, the rugged peaks of Step Mountain turned into a volcano, and when the time was right, the crowd chanted: Ten, nine, eight, seven, six …
Scott appeared. The pushes got stronger. The first shock waves of fear emerged.
Eligio Garcia, 18, of Corpus Christi, Texas, believes it was only 40 seconds after the start of filming on Scotts that he looked at his girlfriend in concern. They felt the heat swaddle their bodies. It became difficult to breathe.
Screams echoed, pleading: Please help me! Behind him, people were falling. It looked like a human whirlwind to him. They felt the push and her left arm slipped away from her.
In an instant, the two found themselves tangled on the ground in a pile of bodies.
They were able to stand up and Garcia said he yelled at nearby production staff for help, but got no response. Every exit seemed impossible, but they finally managed to get to safety.
We have to get out of here, he told his girlfriend. We cannot fall back into this pit.
Travis Scott fans are nicknamed the rages and should be constantly on the move during a show. The rapper, who dreamed of being a wrestler as a child and said he wanted his shows to look like WWF matches, encourages chaos from the stage and sparks frenetic energy. It even has a gold necklace imitating a traffic sign: a red, jewel-encrusted circle with a still person, a red slash across the body.
The message is clear: no spectators at concerts. Ragers only.
And so the show continued, Scott headbanging and screaming, going through a rapid succession of hits.
Some experienced spectators in the crowd grabbed whistles around their necks or shouted Open it! to inspire those around them to form mosh pits, circles that were the only voids of the crowded horde. The moshers jostled and heaved their bodies against each other in an aggressive ritual bordering on dance and violence. Around the perimeter of the mosh pits, circles of participants have turned and crowdsurfers have taken flight.
The moshers want their pits to grow as big as possible. Their outward thrust, combined with the rotations of the participants, can create a vortex of movement that moves through the crowd. This was nothing new to many at the show. But, combined with the push to the stage, others felt the crowd compress like they had never done before.
Billy Nasser, 24, of Indianapolis, noticed it in a few songs. His raised arms had no more room to descend. People were falling. Some stepped on the lifeless body of an unconscious man, his eyes rolled back into his head.
I had to let him go. It was every man for himself, Nasser said. And that’s when I realized how bad it was because I literally had to let it go and no one else would help me.
As flash points emerged in some places, the show continued. The lasers bursting out of the stage tunnel sometimes made it look like a prism capturing a thundering sun.
Some 530 Houston police officers were at the scene and their walkie-talkies crackled with a warning: don’t leave your group. No less than 10 officers together. The danger is looming.
We had structural problems that could be catastrophic, a voice warned.
About 22 minutes into his set, Scott appeared to see something in the crowd.
Make sure he’s okay, he said. Walk with him. Take it.
At about the same time, on the police radio, a voice advised: People come out of the crowd complaining of difficulty breathing, crush-type injuries. It seems that the crowd is compressing.
The mass of people continued to tighten in places, but the escape routes remained.
Kevin Perez, a 19-year-old from Davenport, Fla., Saw a mosh pit collapse behind him and realized he was no longer in control of his own movements. His forearms were tied to his chest, his fists clenched near his neck. He tilted his chin skyward for shallow breaths.
It went from excited to scared, he said. People were trying to get out.
Perez followed a snake of people passing through the crowd. Others climbed barricades.
With the hindsight of their escapes, the moments of that night would take on a new meaning.
An opening song called Escape Plan. T-shirts brandished with See you on the other side. A man in the crowd holding a white sign that asked Shall We Survive.
The situation seemed to be getting worse, the waves getting stronger, the opportunities to break free fewer.
It got to the point, said Jason Rodriguez, 21, of Texas City, Texas, where no one could budge.
About 28 minutes into Scott’s filming began, a golf cart with flashing blue and red lights barely crossed the sea.
There is an ambulance in the crowd, the rapper said. Whoa, whoa, whoa.
He paused for about a minute. Scott told the audience to put their hands up to the sky. You all know what you’ve come here to do, he said, a signal for two men who have been chosen from the crowd to go into dives.
Scott finished Upper Echelon as he hit the 30 minute mark on stage. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner later said that was when his department noticed the drop in attendance.
At the medical tent, where the capacity was only 10 people, according to permit requests, the concern grows. On the police radio the word was broadcast: There are a lot of people being trampled and they passed out.
Around the concert hall, people were being pushed against metal barricades. Some have started to fold.
There is someone dying! She cried. There is someone dead!
A young man joins her on the camera platform, shouting: Stop the show! Stop the show!
What the rapper may have seen remains unknown. He quickly got a new vantage point atop an elevated platform in the center of the stage and said at one point he could see everything to the rear. But in the videos watching viewers, thousands of shiny phones look like a sky of twinkling stars. His lawyers later said he was not aware of the deaths or injuries until after the show.
As Scott sang from the platform, security guards were seen responding in the crowd, saying he had no pulse and that there were four people here with no pulse. Police said festival promoter Live Nation agreed to cut the show off at the time. Inexplicably, however, the concert continued.
Forty minutes had passed since Scott had taken the stage, and again he paused briefly.
We need help. Someone passed out here, he said.
He returned to work shortly after, singing lyrics that speak of standing in the ocean. Before him, the real sea of humanity was seething with trouble. The panic spread.
I must leave ! I must leave ! Ariel Little cried, her chest throbbing under the crushing crowd.
You will get trampled! Michael Suarez thought to himself, struggling not to fall.
I’m going to die here! Stacey Sarmiento thought as she tried to escape.
A woman bit a man to get her way. A man said humans turned to animals as the situation escalated.
Some felt it couldn’t get worse, but another scramble was brewing. Fifty-two minutes after Scotts’ set started, superstar rapper Drake appeared on stage, a surprise that once again pushed the crowd.
Gutierrez, an imposing former lifeguard, had returned to the crowd after a brief retreat after guiding two people to safety. Now he was back among them, overwhelmed with the joy of seeing Drake in front of him.
You felt the rush to the stage and there was a big push, he said. The Drake effect.
Scott and Drake shared the stage for 14 minutes until, once again alone, Scott delivered one last song as the mountain behind him burst with color and fireworks erupted above his head.
Get home safely! he cried before running off the stage.
The ocean receded, the bare ground strewn with shoes, clothes and trash. A field hospital swollen with wounded. And, from the lips of the spectators, the word of the tragedy has spread.
Associated Press editors Juan Lozano, Jamie Stengle, and Robert Bumsted in Houston contributed to this report; Ryan Pearson in Los Angeles; and David Sharp in Portland, Maine.
