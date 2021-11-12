Shanaya Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s “Dono Mile Iss Tarah”; Filming begins





Rumors have been circulating about Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood launch for a long time. Since filmmaker Karan Johar brought her into his talent management agency in January of this year, there has been a lot of speculation about her debut in the Hindi film industry. It has been reported that the child star will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy that is said to be a love triangle. The film will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions. Shashank is famous for making Dulhania Franchise and Dhadak. The next film would feature Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead. Indeed, on Thursday, the aspiring actress also began filming her first film. Shanaya’s dad, Sanjay Kapoor, took to social media to announce the same saying: “New starts, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is just the start, heaven is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, I love you. Now Bollywood Hungama has found out that the film in question is titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah. “The filming was due to start in July of this year; however, it was delayed due to the pandemic. As for the title of the film, Dono Mile Iss Tarah has been locked and filming continues with that title. In fact, director Shashank Khaitan seems quite happy with the title and is focused on filming the business, a source familiar with the project reveals. Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Prior to her acting debut, the aspiring actress decided to let people get a taste of her acting skills through an ad, which came out in September. The ad featuring Shanaya was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram account. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

