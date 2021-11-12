Esports Entertainment Group Announces Price of $ 8.0 Million Public Offering of Cumulative 10.0% Series A Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares

Hoboken, New Jersey – (Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (the “Company”) today announced the price of its registered public offering previously announced. offers 800,000 shares of its cumulative 10.0% convertible redeemable preferred shares, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $ 11.00 per share (the “Series A Preferred Shares”), at a purchase price of $ 10.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $ 8.0 million before the deduction of subscription discounts and other estimated offering costs. The offer is expected to close on or around November 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

As part of the offer, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 120,000 shares of Series A preferred shares. Each Series A preferred share is convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $ 17.50 per common share, at any time at the option of the holder. Subject to prior conversion or redemption, the Series A Preferred Shares expire five years after their issuance, at which time the Company must redeem the shares of Series A Preferred Shares still outstanding. Dividends on the Series A preferred shares accumulate daily, will be cumulative from the date of issue and will be payable monthly in arrears on the last day of each calendar month, when, as and if so declared by the board. Directors of the Company, at the rate of 10.0% per annum, which is equivalent to $ 1.00 per annum per share.

Currently, there is no market for the Series A Preferred Shares. The Series A Preferred Shares have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “GMBLP” and for trading of the Series A Preferred Shares. is expected to begin within three business days of the initial issuance of the Series A preferred shares.

Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC are acting as book managers for the offering.

This offering is made in accordance with a current registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-252370) that the Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which came into effect. effective February 5, 2021. The offering will be made only by way of the written prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which form part of the registration statement. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745. A Final Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying base prospectus describing the final terms of the Offer will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained by accessing the SEC website or contacting Maxim Group LLC at the telephone number indicated in the preceding sentence.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to the registration or qualification under the title laws of that jurisdiction.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a comprehensive esports and online gaming company fueled by the growth of video games and the rise of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in a unique and rewarding way that brings fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well positioned to help fans and gamers stay connected and engaged in their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL / NHL / NBA / FIFA teams, community-driven tournaments across a wide range of esports, and LAN cafes on the pitch, EEG has influence across the spectrum of esports and games at all levels. The Company has offices in New Jersey, UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-looking statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially. different from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and probably will, have a material effect on actual results, activity levels, performances or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views regarding future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, even if from new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from any liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with legal requirements.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave gentry

407-491-4498

[email protected]

Media Relations Investigations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Investigations

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103211