Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married in this exotic location; check details

Jaipur: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married at Six Senses Fort Hotel in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

The wedding celebrations will take place from December 7 to 12 and the reservation has been made at the hotel for the wedding.

However, its official announcement has yet to be made.

Many event companies will work together to organize the VIP wedding. Different companies are hired for different events, officials confirmed.

Representatives of these event companies are looking for rooms in various hotels in Sawai Madhopur.

On the other hand, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s team also started to prepare for the wedding.

A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

According to information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They made a reconnaissance of where the groom will come sitting on the horse, where the mehendi will be organized and so on.

However, wedding plans have yet to be announced.

(IANS)