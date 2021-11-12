‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell dies at 85, Entertainment News





Oscar and Emmy nominated actor Dean Stockwell has passed away. He was 85 years old. Dean died of natural causes in the early hours of November 7 at his home. A source close to the family confirmed the news to Deadline on Tuesday. Born March 5, 1936 in North Hollywood, Dean’s acting career spanned over 70 years and 200 credits.

The veteran star was best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the 1989 sci-fi series “Quantum Leap”. He starred in all 97 episodes of the hit sci-fi television series from 1989 to 1993. The highly regarded series earned Dean several Emmy nominations and the 1990 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. Dean started his acting career at the age of 7. He was hired as a child actor for MGM studios in the 1940s, appearing in films such as “Anchors Aweigh” and “Gentleman’s Agreement”. He starred in a variety of roles throughout the 1980s when he not only landed the role of “Quantum Leap,” but was offered key roles in films as well. Dean received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the 1988 crime comedy “Married to the Mob” which also starred Alec Baldwin. He had also starred in big budget films like the original “Dune” (1984), the 1986 crime mystery “Blue Velvet” and the 1984 romantic film “Paris, Texas”. The actor received even more popularity when he joined the cast of the 2004 sci-fi series ‘Battlestar Galactica’.

The late actor is survived by his ex-wife Joy Stockwell and their two children, son Austin and daughter Sophie.

