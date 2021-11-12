Caesars Entertainment unveils reimagined team member wellness center operated by Premise Health on the Las Vegas Strip

Located at the LINQ Hotel + Experience, the new Caesars Health and Fitness Center provides in-person and digital care for team members in Las Vegas and their dependents

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee. and LAS VEGAS, November 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino entertainment company in the United States, and Health of the premises, the largest direct healthcare provider and an OMERS portfolio company, has opened a new wellness center on the Las Vegas Strip, providing in-person and digital care to all eligible members of the Caesars team. Located inside the LINQ Hotel + Experience, this wellness center continues Caesars’ mission of supporting team members on their health and fitness journey. With Premise as a partner, Caesars aims to deliver high quality care at unmatched value while creating exceptional healthcare and benefit experiences.

“Through our partnership with Premise Health, we are able to provide our team members with family-style care and services,” said Sean Mc Burney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “The new wellness center has been specially designed to meet the needs of our dedicated team members, starting with moving to a more centralized location on the Strip. Plus, it offers extended hours and helpful services, including a bright and energizing 24-hour fitness center. . “

The Caesars Health and Fitness Center is centrally located at the LINQ Hotel + Experience on the sixth floor of the Verge Tower, Suite 100. It replaces the former Caesars Wellness Center, also run by Premise Health and located on Flamingo Road. Members of the Caesars team covered by the company-sponsored medical plan and their dependents can use the new wellness center for primary care, physiotherapy, dietetic services and risk management for health. health. All services are available in person or through video tours.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Caesars Entertainment through a redesigned wellness center that improves care for our members and their families,” said Jami Doucette, MD, president of Premise Health. “Our vision is to redefine the healthcare experience. We are focused on providing people with the healthcare they need, not as they know it, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this. promise.”

The Caesars Health and Fitness Center team includes a Medical Director, Nurse Practitioner, Medical Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse, Medical Assistant, Physiotherapist, Registered Dietitian, and Health Center Director. The fitness center is free to team members and includes access to on-site fitness specialists and group exercise instructors at virtually no additional cost.

The fitness center provides members with 24/7 access to the facilities and offers personal workouts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. The wellness center is open from from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

About the health of the premises

Premise Health is the world’s leading direct healthcare provider and one of the nation’s largest digital providers, serving over 11 million eligible lives in over 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the United States. Premise partners with its customers to deliver fully connected services. care in person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 on-site and nearby wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, providing care through the Digital Wellness Center and on-site, nearby, mobile and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and removing barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, providing the breadth and depth of care needed to serve the total population of organizations. The result is healthcare that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier lives while reducing costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. grew through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The Caesars Entertainment, Inc. resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diverse gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, unique destinations, and a comprehensive suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All linked to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company is focused on creating value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know when to stop before you start. Game problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/business.

