Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo is a true Bollywood superstar in these retro posters, also featuring his father and grandfather





Kumail Nanjiani, who played the role of Kingo in Eternals, shared Bollywood-style posters featuring her character from the film. Kingo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is one of the titular quasi-immortal beings who have lived in secret among humans.

Kingo lives in front of his eyes as a Bollywood star in the MCU. To explain the fact that he doesn’t age, Kingo created a story that the “Kingos” you see in movies from a bygone era are actually his father and grandfather (he has his own Bollywood dynasty. ). Only his loyal servant Karun knows the truth about him. The posters are blockbuster films such as Khel, Saraush Ke Putra and Yuva Prem. Nanjiani sports two different mustache styles in two of the three posters, and the actor revealed in a follow-up tweet that the mustache and hair are in fact real and he has shaved them in two different styles throughout the day. while doing the photo shoots. #Kingo # Eternals pic.twitter.com/52syu0hlht Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 11, 2021 “Plus, the hair is not added later. I actually grew my beard and shaved it slowly throughout the day while doing these photoshoots, ”Nanjiani’s tweet read. Kingo is a big step in South Asian representation in commercial cinema. He’s the first South Asian superhero in the MCU, beating Kamala Khan actor Iman Vellani as his Disney + Ms Marvel series won’t be released until next year. Nanjiani told us about it earlier. He said: Responsibility is a real thing, because there haven’t been any other South Asian superheroes in the MCU, or in any other mainstream Hollywood movie for that matter. But I had to put it out of my mind, because I had to do a good job as a character. I can’t represent all the people of South Asian descent in the world because they were all completely different, right? So as long as there is this responsibility, I want to do a good job. Something like this can really take a toll on you. I want to do a good job. And I hope we were going to have enough South Asian superheroes that never fall to one person to represent us. Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, is currently playing in theaters around the world. The film, despite negative reviews, is a success, albeit moderate by Marvel standards.

