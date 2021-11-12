Kyle Rittenhouse mocks Hollywood after tearful exhibition at booth: “Terrible f — ing actor”





Hollywood speaks in a video showing Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court while testifying in his murder trial. The 18-year-old broke down at the stand of a circuit court in Kenosha, Wis. On Wednesday as he recounted the August 2020 shooting that left two dead and one injured during protests in Black Lives Matter last year. “Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The end”, actress, Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter, while actor Dave Bautista fumed, “Fk that kid!” The video, which shows Rittenhouse crying hysterically, also prompted a response from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who pressed send a tweet asking Rittenhouse, “What tears ?????” LEBRON JAMES MISSES THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE COURTROOM: “WHAT TEARS? STOP IT ‘ “I haven’t seen any,” James added. “Dude, stop! This boy ate lemon heads before entering the courthouse. “ Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide, reckless endangering security and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18. He was 17 when he and at least one friend said they traveled to Wisconsin from Illinois to protect local businesses and provide medical aid after two nights of looting and business fires. KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS? Others in Tinseltown also expressed their reactions to the Rittenhouses exposure as he recounted the fatal shootings, which his lawyers repeatedly argued their client was acting in self-defense, and fired with his semi rifle -automatic because he was being chased or facing a gun. . “This is what the first take of a crying scene can look like. Weeks of anxiety to push the tears and you end up empty”, actor Kevin Zegers tweeted. KYLE RITTENHOUSE TAKES A POSITION FOR ITS OWN DEFENSE: LIVE UPDATES “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi wrote: “It’s time for America to redefine what it means to be a ‘promising young man’, while in a since-deleted tweet, ‘Godfather of Harlem’ star Vincent DOnofrio said: ‘Personally, I didn’t. never seen you act like that, but yes some less experienced actors. Actor George Takei called Judge Bruce Schroeder “deplorable” for warning prosecutors over their questions about Rittenhouse. “If you want to see how much justice leans towards privilege, look at the judge in the Rittenhouse case”, the interpreter of “Star Trek” wrote. “A deplorable example, indeed.” THE JUDGE OF RITTENHOUSE TAKES UP A PROSECUTION WITH AN AGGRESSIVE LANGUAGE CROSSING THE EXAMINATION “Everything you need to know. What a spectacle,” Schroeders comedian Brian Guest tweeted, his cell phone ringing during the trial, playing the Greenwood song “I’m proud to be an American.” ATTORNEYS MAY BE PROHIBITED FROM RETRYING RITTENHOUSE IF ATTORNEYS INTENTIONALLY CAUSE A MISTRIAL: EXPERT Kyle Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted on the highest charge. Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report

