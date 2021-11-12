Hear legendary actor Joe Pesci sing the Beatles in 1968





In a world where every obscure album ever made is ultimately re-released and proclaimed a long-lost classic, here’s one we didn’t see coming: an album made by actor Joe Pesci before he became actor. Joe Pesci. Yes, before he rose to fame as the terrifying and terrifying mob hand Tommy DeVito in Good guys, Pesci carved out a low-key career in the New Jersey music scene playing guitar with Joey Dee and the Starliters, who briefly featured a young Jimi Hendrix in their ranks. And in 1968, after being discovered singing at the Palm Garden in Harlem, New York, he released a solo album, Little Joe surely can sing! “Before Joe Pesci became a movie legend, he was a singer,” confirms Rich Kamerman, COO / Label Manager of Brunswick Records. Unlike soul and R&B for which Brunswick was best known, the artist billed as ‘Joe Ritchie’ delivered inspired versions of many of the early Bee Gees classics, paid homage to Lennon-McCartney songbook and went blues on a jewel of Mel Torme, among the ten tracks on Little Joe surely can sing! “What could have been a mere curiosity from the distant past is in fact a lost classic just begging to be discovered by new generations of music lovers,” he adds. “Original vinyl copies continue to be sought-after collectibles, but now anyone can enjoy the album on their favorite streaming and download sites. “ Pesci’s phrasing and vocal tenderness was influenced by jazz great “Little” Jimmy Scott, with whom he briefly lived in Chicago, and the actor went on to release two more albums. Vincent LaGuardia Gambini sings just for you was credited to his character in the 1992 film My cousin Vinny, while 2019 Pesci … sing again eventually saw his own name added to the artwork on the cover art. On the same album, with a cover of Hoagy Carmichael Proximity to you recorded a decade earlier, he made a duet with Scott. Little Joe surely can sing! is now available on streaming platforms.

