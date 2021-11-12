Hollywood takes over Washington Square

Although several Hollywood and independent films count Newport as a location, there is something about Washington Square that has historically caught the interest of filmmakers.

There was Steven Spielberg’s historical drama Amistad, the 1997 film that transformed the plaza into 18th-century New Haven, Connecticut, using the Colony House as the plot location in the courtroom. Nearly two decades later, Woody Allen arrived in City-by-the-Sea to film Irrational Man, using not only the plaza, but also the historic Jane Pickens Theater and the Fastnet Pub for visual food.

And now, Hollywood is back in the form of Fairy Dust Productions, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, to shoot the sequel to the 1993 cult witch comedy Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, collectively. known to fans as the Sanderson Sisters.

Production teams turned the plaza into a fairground for the fictional Salem Scare Fest, filled with vendor booths with advertising names like Count Quackula and Lifestyles of the Witch and Famous. There’s also a large concert stage built in front of the Old Colony House, at the back framed by a blue-lit moon surrounded by dark trees. And a facade of a magic store was built on vacant land adjacent to the administrative offices of the Newport Restoration Foundations.

Vehicle traffic and parking were partially restricted in and around the plaza, although pedestrians were able to access the perimeters of Eisenhower Park to watch the film crews in action. The Newport Police Department issued a public notice on November 7 advising that Washington Square and Touro Street would be closed from November 12 to 15.

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano praised the partnership between the film’s production team and city officials.

It’s really exciting to have this production in Newport with the transformation of Washington Square, she said. Their team has worked hand in hand with the city to make sure it adapts to our bylaws and city activity.

The teams arrived in Newport earlier this month, spending several days transforming Washington Square into cinematic Salem, the city where the first movie was set. The sequel will be shot entirely in Rhode Island, with additional locations in Cranston, Lincoln and Providence.

A member of the film crew who was approached as he was moving movie props through Washington Square said everyone involved in the project had to sign a nondisclosure agreement in order to keep the programming and movies going. potential spoilers beyond the reach of the public’s ears.

Tom Shevlin, head of communications at Newport, said Fairy Dust Productions went through the same approval process as any other private operation seeking to film in the city. There was no direct payment to city coffers as part of a deal.

We do our best to negotiate the logistics of film, photographic and television production directly with the production companies well in advance of any shoot, he said. They will be put in touch with a dedicated staff member who will serve as the main point of contact at City Hall, engaging with the Hollywood Police, Fire Department and Utilities to determine what permits or other types of support. might be needed. Throughout the process, we emphasize the need for productions to comply with all orders. Each production is obviously different, but the city receives revenue associated with the filming through various permits, special policy details, and park rental fees.

The state has worked to attract more filmmakers to Rhode Island, hoping to reap the economic and cultural benefits that come from stamping Ocean State locations on films. Part of the incentive offered to production companies comes from the Film Production Tax Credit adopted in 2005. The program offers transferable tax credits of 30 percent of all production costs, including pre – and post-production, providing at least 51 percent of the film is shot in Rhode Island. The requirement is waived if production costs exceed $ 10 million. To be eligible, proposals are reviewed by the State Film and Television Bureau and the Rhode Island Taxation Division. A minimum of $ 10,000 must be spent on the land in Rhode Island.

The program has allocated tens of millions of dollars in tax credits since its inception. A 2010 economic impact study commissioned by the Rhode Island Film Collaborative found that between 2006 and 2009, the program generated $ 465 million in direct and indirect economic activity. This takes the form of increased tourism, local retail spending, job creation, and state marketing to businesses.

The person often credited for securing these projects here is Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film and Television Office. He said Hocus Pocus

2 is tailor-made for Newport, given its history and architecture, making it easily transformable into a fantastic 17th century hamlet.

Feinberg said filmmakers can use the city’s vast scenic and historical offerings, while still having quick access to other locations. And time is money, he added.

We have so many diverse locations nearby. That’s the beauty of Rhode Island, he says. I always say we’re the smallest state with the biggest backlot. I use it as a sales tool. And Newport in particular offers much of that story.

As people sought to catch a glimpse of the budding film set in the plaza, some of the increased foot traffic spread to surrounding businesses, a particularly welcome result as these business operations enter the slower season.

Alex Whitney, director of the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center, said the timing was perfect. As a historic cinema showing films for over 100 years, it seems fitting to be the focus of a Hollywood movie [while its] in progress, he said. We are delighted to be involved on a small scale.

Geralyn Burke, director of Perro Salado on Charles Street, said Hollywood is good for business. The restaurant was recently visited by a group of long distance dancers looking to unwind after their day’s work. And the increase in activity around the square has been noticeable. Burke had just walked around Washington Square on his way to work to see the progress.

It was really interesting to see it all fall into place, she said. I think it’s not just cool, but positive for business.

Asked about the success of the tax credit program and the future of filmmaking in the state, Feinberg said elected officials should consider raising the cap to $ 30 million on the amount that can be awarded each year. . (Similar programs in Massachusetts and Connecticut have no limit on what they can pay filmmakers.)

it has always been a challenge [because] I have to refuse productions, he said.