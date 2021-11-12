Bollywood: Sushmita Sen excited about Aarya’s name at international Emmy Awards – News

The booming actress after her first web series is in the running for best drama

Posted: Fri Nov 12, 2021, 10:56 AM

It’s party time in the Sushmita Sens house. His brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa welcomed their first baby on November 1, turning the former Miss Universe actress into a gushing buaa (aunt).

His own birthday is approaching on November 19. And with its first Web 2020 series, Aarya (Disney + Hotstar) nominated for the 2021 International Emmys for Best Drama Series, alongside Chiles President, Israel Tehran and british show There she goes, it is indeed a special moment in his life.

The actress who earlier opened up about her 2014 Addisons disease diagnosis and subsequent recovery admits she will be traveling for health reasons when the Emmys are announced on November 22.

But she left explicit instructions to Amita Madhvani (producer of Aarya) to stand on a chair and shout and shout and shout, during the awards ceremony. For us to be on this platform and to be nominated, one of the four from all over the world, is a huge accomplishment, she says.

At Aaryas International Emmy name

It is a big problem for India. This nomination is already a victory for me. It has touched so many people and a larger audience is watching it since the show is now available on Hulu.

“Viewers from all over the world have written to me on social media asking how they can watch it. I’m so glad the fan base is expanding and now with the (Emmy) nomination the viewership has grown. This is a huge victory for India and I am really proud of everyone involved.

Small screen jitter

Bollywood has been obsessed with the 35mm format for a long time, but in recent times great content and new storytelling techniques have attracted many talented artists to the small screen.

As someone who has enjoyed all the razzmatazz of Bollywood cinema, Sushmita admits that she was initially hesitant to take that route.

If I had these qualms (of turning to the small screen), I had it when web series first entered Indian markets a few years ago.

She’s straightforward enough to admit that although she’s an avid web series watcher, I didn’t want people staring at me from their living room.

What happened was that as a starving actor waiting for good content to work with, the change suddenly happened.

You work in a sphere where you don’t work with the pressures of a simple Friday outing; but global reach with content you can enjoy.

“And I always joke, my movies would go to theaters and bomb, then they would come out on satellite and become hits! People would watch them over and over again! I was like I was a satellite hit anyway, you might as well give a lot ( with his characteristic throaty laugh).

Today she says her thought process is very simple. I would go where the content takes me and it doesn’t matter what platform it is. That doesn’t mean I don’t like movies, of course I do. But it has to be content driven again, if it doesn’t then it’s not something I would make a priority.

Why she chose to mark her comeback with Aarya

Sushmita is known to be extremely selective in her work. The former beauty queen made her Bollywood debut with Dastak in 1996 and has gone on to play award-winning roles in films like Biwi No. 1 and Filhaal.

She subsequently earned the label of being demanding about her roles, although her presence was felt at Bollywood receptions.

Aarya is what I have been waiting for all this time, she says. There are people in this field who say that she is not interested in working, we keep sending her scripts that we like but it is not good enough for her.

They were like, she really doesn’t want to work, and then there was the other batch, who appreciates the fact that you don’t want to produce work like you would in a factory. You want to expect something that’s authored by the writer, something that has the right platform, director, production house, script, and cast.

And i have that in it Aarya. In the first 5 minutes of meeting Ram (Madhvani, director and creator of the series) I said yes. My team that had left for the meeting with me was like, you think you’re a little too keen to say yes in the first 5 minutes ??? I was like, call it instinct, I knew this was it, this is what I was expecting. And I was so right.

The women who inspire Sushmita

At the age of 18, when an attractive young Bengali girl stepped confidently onto the stage with a glint in her eyes and a million-watt smile on her face, there was no doubt that he was was about a woman who would make her mark in the world. She was then the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994.

While her stint in Bollywood may have left fans wanting more, her unconventional lifestyle was the envy of her peers. In 2000, when she adopted Renee, many eyebrows rose, but she was unfazed. In 2010, she welcomed another daughter, Alisah.

While admitting it’s been quite a journey, Sushmita is clear about putting things in perspective. The grass is always greener on the other side. You always look at a woman with a family and you think, wow, that must be such a beautiful support system.

“I have so many variables to deal with – now you agree, she’s so independent, she takes her own calls etc. I want women to know that the choice, the one that gives you the maximum freedom as than an individual, is the right way to be, because without it you really cannot grow.

“It’s wonderful to have had the ability in my life to take my calls and be responsible for those calls and make great mistakes, learn from them, and then do amazing things with that learning. It was quite a process from the start; having a really strong mother to inspire me from an early age to my aunts who inspired me tremendously, there is such strength that I take from them.

I take inspiration from my children, the kind of strength that these two girls (Renee, Alisah) carry within them is inspiring. I am a woman who is inspired by both a paanwala and a president. I have always been open to being inspired. There are a lot of women who inspire me.

I met Mother Teresa when I was 18, before she passed away and learned through her that love is a very strong and powerful driving force. If it’s unconditional and it’s very difficult, we have everything to gain.

“We can love and belong to anyone if we want to, so biology didn’t play a big role in my motherhood. I learned that from Mother Teresa.

I met Angelina Jolie many years ago in Malaysia, and I have always been intrigued by this woman who has gone through bright times and dark times and shines through it all. Even in person, I felt it very strongly. So I followed his path.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Madonna, not necessarily for her music, but because she’s a rebel through and through. They are women who are extremely unique individuals. Their choices have been very individualistic and they live on. all in the celebration of life.

I am truly inspired by Malala Yousafzai and so thrilled that my youngest daughter is studying about her. These are game-changing people, they are people who understand that for unconditional love, the ability to give without setting conditions to get something out of it is important.

Is Aarya more popular than Sushmita?

Since its fall in June 2020, Aarya, a saga of love, betrayal, loyalty, revenge and dependence centered around a business family in Jaipur, Rajasthan, captivated viewers and critics alike.

A remake of the Dutch series Penoza, the crime thriller stars Sen as Aarya Sareen, a loving and devoted wife and daughter of a wealthy family who unwittingly finds herself in the crosshairs of the local drug cartel following the tragic death of her husband Tej (Chandrachur Singh).

The series includes an ensemble cast that includes Jayant Kripalani as the patriarch of the seemingly gentle-mannered family and Namit Das as the cocaine-sniffing Sareens business associate, alongside Sikander Kher and Manish Choudhary, but it’s is Sushmita who anchors the show with her alluring blend of vulnerability and strength.

Aarya has her own fan base, many of whom on social media are chasing the actress eager to check out Season 2, which is due out soon.

Sen admits that Aarya (the character) took on an identity that in many cases overpowered her own reality.

Aaryas has a very strong fan club and I’m so happy that sometimes the Aaryas fan club is much more passionate than the Sushmitas fan club! They were waiting to be part of his journey again, to welcome him back into their lives.

“It’s such a special feeling and I thank the audience with all my heart because that’s why we do what we do. We do this to become an integral part of a day in your life that changes your life for best. It inspires you, makes you happy and makes you belong and it all happens because the audience accepted Aarya the way they did. So thank you for that, from the bottom of their hearts.