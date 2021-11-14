Actor Jonathan Majors debuts on SNL, skit pokes fun at Senator Ted Cruz





Saturday night was filled with laughter when actor Jonathan Majors made his Saturday Night Live debut. Majors is best known for his role in HBO Lovecraft Country. He also stars in Netflix’s latest film, The Harder They Fall. In his opening monologue, Majors explained that his trip was hard work and that he was even surprised that he had the opportunity to host SNL. I mean, it’s been a crazy trip. When I was 17 I was homeless, I lived in my car, I worked at Red Lobster and Olive Garden, he said. But you know what? I learned from this experience. Do you know what I learned? That Red Lobster and Olive Garden are owned by the same parent company, so you can work in both locations with no problem. He then reminded the audience that Chris Rock and Nicki Minaj also worked at Red Lobster before breaking into the industry. In broad daylight, SNL was not afraid to make fun of Senator Ted Cruz with a skit called Ted Cruz Street, which is a play on the children’s show Sesame Street. (Cruz recently criticized Big Bird, a fictional character in the series, for getting the vaccine.) SNL actor Aidy Bryant played US Senator from Texas in the skit, which featured jokes about vaccinations and taking ivermectin. Cruz went on to say that Ted Cruz Street is a gated community where children are safe from the awake government. In another skit, actor Kenan Thompson and Majors played the hosts of a simulated show called Stranger Kid Tales. The duo sat down with children to learn more about the supernatural sightings they were experiencing. Besides the skits, viewers were entertained by Taylor Swift as a musical guest. The singer recently released a re-recording of her 2012 album Red, and fans were in for a treat as Swift sang a 10-minute version of All Too Well, a song much longer than what SNL usually offers. Next week, Simu Liu will host the show and Saweetie will perform. Allana J. Barefield can be contacted at [email protected]

