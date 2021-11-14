Entertainment
Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in Bollywood
Bombay: It’s been 25 years for Rani Mukerji in the cinema. Over the course of her career, the actress has played many characters, but for her, Vimmy from the ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ franchise is the one she cares about the most.
In a conversation with IANS, Rani said, “It’s special that I’ve spent 25 years in the movies with the character who is probably the most important to me. I feel like I was born to play Vimmy. I remember being blown away by her when ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ was first told to me. His energy, even in the pages of the script, was very contagious and I’m lucky to have it in my filmography.
The actress reprizes the character of Vimmy in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ “10 years since we left her in the first”.
Turning the pages of time, Rani said, “Looking back on my journey in films, I feel blessed to have made the films that I have worked on and in a way they are all special. I am fortunate to have had the chance to creatively collaborate with some of the best actors and technicians the industry has ever seen. I am proud to have witnessed them and their work so closely, to have learned from them and to have tried to be better with each passage of my films, which I do so far .
About her background in the industry, Rani told IANS: “I started when I was 16, I was very young so I didn’t think I would be an actress but that’s the insistence. from my mother who made me one, or rather I got into the film industry Thank God my mother recognized my passion earlier than I did.
Explaining how times have changed since making her film debut, Rani said, “Getting into movies today for a lot of young people is considered very cool. Back when I grew up and back when I got into filmmaking it wasn’t a career choice or option for most young people.
She added: “I think it was seen more as a profession to be occupied by people from the film industry or by those whose parents were actors or film producers / directors. For someone like me, who comes from the industry, it was still difficult because we weren’t really brought up in a film atmosphere.
Mentioning her idols, the actress said: “When I was young, I idolized Sridevi and Madhuri in the movies, because they appeared as screen goddesses, and then to imagine myself as an actress was difficult. because I really didn’t think I had the qualities that made an Indian movie star.
On a grateful note, she added: “With the changing times, movies change and audiences have accepted someone like me, who had a distinct voice and was short, by the standards used to judge actresses. I am fortunate that my audience has allowed me to continue for the past 25 years.
Rani said her “loyal fans” kept her relevant even today. “I think their love gives me the energy to keep coming back to sets and giving my best,” she said.
“Even at a time when I was in labor and wasn’t sure if I would go back to the arc lamps, it was my husband (Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra) who reminded me of the next fan that I have and needed to go back and face the camera because I’m no longer Rani Mukerji the person, but Rani Mukerji the star that my fans created, ”Rani said in disconnecting.
Rani will be seen with Saif Ali Khan in “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, which will be released soon. The two will chase a duo of crooks, the new Bunty and Babli, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari respectively. The film, directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, is set to hit theaters on November 19.
