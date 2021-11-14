Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Kick Off Birthday Celebrations in Dehradun, Watch Video | Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off their birthday celebrations in Dehradun. A paparazzi account shared a video of them at Jolly Grant Airport, walking hand in hand. While he was dressed in a plaid tracksuit, she wore a black hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Fans wished Ranveer and Deepika a happy birthday in the comments section. One called them a beautiful couple, while another wrote, My heart. Many also dropped heart and heart-eye emojis on the post. +

Ranveer and Deepika were married in double ceremonies – to honor their respective traditions – on November 14 and 15, 2018. They chose to marry in Italy, away from the media, and also had a no-phone policy at the wedding. They then organized large receptions to celebrate with family and friends.

During an episode of his show, The Big Picture, Ranveer revealed his and Deepikas’ intention to start a family. Jaisa ki aap log jaante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bachche bhi honge (as you all know I’m married now and will have children in the next two or three years), he says blushing.

Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main toh roz uski baby pictures dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de mujhe, bas meri life set ho jaaye (Deepika was such a cute baby. I see her baby pictures everyday and tell her to give me a baby like this, my life will be settled), he added.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khans 83, based on Indian cricketers’ first-ever World Cup victory in 1983, as former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia, respectively. The film will hit theaters on December 24.