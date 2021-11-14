Paris Hilton reveals iconic Hollywood inspiration behind stunning lace wedding dress





Paris Hilton has shared images of her beautiful wedding dress with fans. (Getty Images) She was never going to do things halfway, but Paris Hilton went all out for the wedding dress she wore down the aisle this week. The star, 40, married venture capitalist Carter Reum, also 40, on Nov. 11 in the former Bel Air estate of her late grandfather, Baron Hilton. Now the businesswoman has given a glimpse of their luxurious nuptials on her Instagram account, including unveiling the iconic Hollywood inspiration behind her Oscar de le Renta wedding dress. Subtitle a Publish from a photo of the stunning custom white lace design, she wrote: “Ever since I was a little girl, I dreamed of my fairytale wedding. “I dreamed of being in a gorgeous, beautiful, timeless and chic dress. I dreamed of marrying a man who was my best friend and who had the sweetest and kindest heart. Get updates on the latest news sent straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address Success! You have subscribed to the Yahoo newsletter. “I loved Princess Grace Kelly and always thought about how so stylish and iconic she was, and I knew I wanted to be stylish like her when I walked down the aisle.” Hilton added, “My amazing @OscarDeLaRenta dress turned me into the bride I knew I would someday be. It was straight out of a storybook. Dreams come true.” Indeed, the bride’s dress resembles the taffeta high-neck dress worn by actress Kelly when she married Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. The star married Carter Reum this week in Bel Air. (Getty Images) The post received over 793,000 likes, with the official Barbie account among the 7,000 sharing their kudos. Talk to Vogue magazine, Hilton said, “We spent months designing my dress to perfection with the amazing designers of Oscar de la Renta, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. “I love the result. I wanted something timeless, classy, ​​chic and iconic, and I’m so happy for it.” Her older sister Nicky Hilton was one of her bridesmaids, while among the guests was a friend and former stylist Kim Kardashian who also shared on Instagram the black dress she was wearing. The story continues The newlyweds, who have been friends for 15 years, started dating in late 2019 before announcing their engagement in February this year. Their big day as well as the preparations, including a Alice in Wonderland-the themed hen will be shown in the next series of docu Paris in love. Look at: Celebrity Wedding Dresses

