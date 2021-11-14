A gift to golfers | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

If golf is your bag, the southeast corner of The Villages was the place to be on Saturday.

It was a day for the Southern Oaks Golf Club to officially raise the curtain, as dozens of golfers wait undeterred by the morning fog to make their first shots on the first championship course in The Southern Expansion of The Booming villages.

“Everyone was so excited,” said Rick O’Donnell of the Village of Dunedin. “But they just couldn’t go yet.

And for those who didn’t have a tee time or maybe just wanted to take a little detour after the round trip, there was no waiting at the Ezell Recreation Complex, named after the venerable designer. of The Villages courses and packed with golf equipment and memorabilia.

“The planning has been fantastic from the vision for this place,” said Bob Geen of the village of Bradford. “It’s nice to see it executed with such perfection.

Although golf was Geen’s favorite activity in the villages, he was also impressed with the new Ezell Fitness Center.

“It’s a bit more convenient for me coming from Bradford,” he said. “Actually, I cycled here this morning. It’s less than a mile and a half. And I thought to myself that when I was done, I could go have a drink when the market opens too.

Ezell Recreation and Southern Oaks are the first facilities to open in Sawgrass Grove, where work continues on future dining, shopping and entertainment options.

Although the center offered selected tours earlier in the week, Saturday was its first day to open everything. Pickleball and pétanque were the first to see outdoor activities.

“Today’s inbound and outbound traffic has been fairly stable,” said Recreation Supervisor Monica Lui. “We believe this will be a great hub for all residents of this area. We can’t wait to see where it grows.

Overall, the reviews were very optimistic. Even the fog issues didn’t do much to dampen the positive mood.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to play all 18,” said Wayne Farley, a resident of the village of Fenney whose quartet was the first to reach number 18 but had to skip the first half-dozen to advance the game after the fog has cleared.

Anyone who couldn’t play the 18 was given partial credit for a future round.

“It fogged up hard,” said Tyler Krager, PGA Professional Manager Southern Oaks. “We had 64 players waiting and here’s the key word patiently. Patience was there today.

Fog enveloped the layout as the sun rose over the horizon, limiting visibility to perhaps halfway through the first fairway.

This allowed everyone to cool off their heels for about 45 minutes until the fog cleared. The ambassadors took the groups to where they would have been if they had started on time.

“And then almost immediately he came back,” said Ken Roshaven, director of golf services for The Villages Golf & Tennis.

Krager joked: “What a day to have thick fog on the first day on a new course when absolutely no one knows where he is going.

Once on the course, people gave Southern Oaks an overwhelming boost.

“Very difficult, but it’s very enjoyable,” said Vickie Saulsbury of Gilchrist Village. “The rough is very thick. On some holes, you have to go far to reach the fairway. But it was fun.

“This is going to become one of my favorites,” said Marc Violetta, a resident of DeSoto Village.

Bob Yon watched with glee as his putt from the back of the 18th green rolled about 25 feet down a slight slope and into the hole.

“Put it like the best putt you’ve seen all day,” said McClure Village resident.

But not the best move of his quartet. It came from Farley, who pulled out of a bunker on the green for a birdie at No.17 after telling everyone he was going to pull it off.

“As seen on TV,” Yon suggested.

Kenny Ezell would surely have liked him if he had seen him. He is the architect who designed Southern Oaks and many other golf holes in The Villages.

“I’m very happy they named it and dedicated it to a longtime employee,” said Deborah Mitchell, who closed a house in the village of Citrus Grove earlier this month after four years of tenancy at The Villages.

Although Mitchell is not a golfer, Ezell’s openness was a major factor in where she and her husband decided to settle.

“We bought our home in Citrus Grove based on this recreation center and nearby,” she said. “It’s bigger. We love the location, being close to amenities.

The neighbors of the village of Sainte-Catherine, Kathy Mackey, Kathy Talloss and Tammy Laramare, spent part of their morning taking a look at the new equipment in their house.

“I’ve been waiting for it to open for three months,” said Mackey, who came to The Villages three months ago from Tennessee. “This has been taken into account in our location. We wanted to be nearby so that we could walk and experience all the activities.

Talloss said: “I think it’s beautiful. I love this pool. I am delighted to go and see the gym. I haven’t seen it yet and want to get involved.

