Alberta family donates 123-year-old home with Hollywood connection

A century-old home is up for grabs in Strathcona County, as an Alberta family searches for someone willing to move it from their land.

The Craftsman semi-bungalow sits on a 150-acre parcel of land northeast of Sherwood Park and the Yellowhead Highway.

Mike Wilman said his family have owned the house for over a decade, but they don’t want it anymore and would love to see it go to someone who appreciates its history.

“It would be a real shame to see it just destroyed by the weather,” he said.

The family initially tried to donate the house to Fort Edmonton Park, whose streets are dedicated to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but Wilman said the heritage park did not want another 1890s house.

Wilman then posted ads for a free home on Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji.

So many people responded that Wilman had temporarily stopped responding to new inquiries.

Vacant since last year, and stripped of some of its interior elements, the home has seen better days, but the family believe its beveled glass windows and pocket door may be original.

According to their summary report on the Strathcona County property, the 1.5-story house was built in 1898 and has a living area of ​​156 square meters.

Neighbor Barry Fraser, whose mother owned the house, said she moved it from the University of Alberta area in 1964.

The living room has a large window with a view of the porch. (Madeleine Cummings / CBC)

Fraser, who is 85, did not live in the house but remembers its hardwood floors, oak doors and stone fireplace.

“Everything was upscale,” said Fraser, who inherited some furniture from the house.

After his mother died, Fraser said he hired a Sherwood Park real estate agent and put the house up for sale.

It sold out in three weeks, he said, and one of the bidders was from Marseille, France.

House hosted Hollywood stars

The house was one of the filming locations for the 2014 American thriller Cut Bank, starring Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton and John Malkovich.

Although named after the city of Montana, the film was shot in and around Edmonton, as well as the village of Innisfree, where a giant penguin statue left by the crew still stands.

In a pivotal scene, Hemsworth’s girlfriend, a re-enactment queen played by Teresa Palmer, walks through the kitchen of the old house before another character holds a gun to her head.

How much to move it?

Wayne Warkentin, owner of Warkentin Building Movers, said he had visited the property and responded to inquiries about it.

He estimates it would cost between $ 306,000 to move the house, plus the cost of all power line elevators and third party charges.

“The move itself is very doable,” he said, with Alberta’s heavily loaded corridors accommodating buildings of its size on some provincial highways.

While moving the building doesn’t come cheap, Wilman is hoping someone will take care of it.

“We don’t want this to be wasted,” he said.