Entertainment
The “Birdhouse” circus lands in Reynolds
Arkansas Entertainment, Events & Arts Events:
FUN: Circus “Nichoir”
Circus Mechanics “https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/nov/14/birdhouse-cirque-lands-at-reynolds/” Birdhouse Factory “, partly inspired by Diego Rivera’s industry murals, The cartoons from Rube Goldberg and Charlie Chaplin’s “Modern Times” are on stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.
The show focuses on a bird accidentally injured by the main steam boiler in a “widget” factory circa 1935, where workers (acrobats, contortionists, unicyclists, trapeze artists, etc.) are then inspired to use their bodies and machines. to build nesting boxes. in a joyful and moving way, although less effective, to be sure.
Tickets cost $ 30 to $ 40, with $ 10 for children and students, with discounts for seniors and UCA students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.
THEATER: Farewell to the “rental”
Jonathan Larson’s musical “Rent” marks its 25th anniversary and bids farewell to audiences across the country with the “Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Season of Love Tour”, on stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Roche. Tickets are $ 29 to $ 74. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.
The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning show, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Bohème”, focuses on a year in the life of artists and friends who struggle to pursue their dreams without selling themselves. It premiered off Broadway at the New York Theater Workshop on February 13, 1996 and moved to Broadway on April 29, 1996.
TheaterTrio square
TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, has three shows to end the year:
“Marie and Rosetta” by George Brant, opens Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (no performance on Thanksgiving Day; additional performance 7 p.m. on November 28). After a summer tour to the Arkansas Repertory Theater in Little Rock, Miche Braden plays gospel-rock legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe with Johnique Mitchell as his protégé, Marie Knight, directed by Steve Broadnax III. Online publication November 30-Dec. 12.
“A Christmas Carol,” adapted by TheatreSquared’s Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford from Charles Dickens’ novel, 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 3 to 26 at the Library Events Center Fayetteville Public, 401 W. Mountain Street, Fayetteville. Additional performances: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on December 23, 2 p.m. on December 24; no performance on December 25; streaming from December 14 to 26.
“The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season,” written and performed by Rob Sutton, Arkansas native, University of Arkansas alumnus and TheatreSquared alumnus, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11-26 (no performance on Christmas Day).
Tickets for each show are $ 18 to $ 58. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theater2.org.
MUSIC: Play against cheek for …
The brother-sister duo of pianists Julie and John Cheek and pianist Johan Botes will perform Tuesday at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.
The Cheek siblings will play Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Suite No. 2” for two pianos in C minor. John Cheek will perform “Dances of Marosszek” by Zoltan Kodaly and one of his own compositions. Julie Cheek will play “Widmung” (“Dedication”) by Robert Schumann, arranged by Franz Liszt, and Botes will play “Schatz” (“Treasure”) by Johann Strauss Jr., arranged by Ernst von Dohnanyi.
The concert is part of the Church’s Senses Festival. Free entry. Participants are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing. Call (501) 753-3578, email [email protected] or visit stlukeepiscopal.org.
OBU jazz group
The Ouachita Baptist University Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Jones Performing Arts Center at the OBU, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia.
The program includes “Garaje Gato” by Gordon Goodwin, “Pharaoh’s Funk” by Erik Sherburne and arrangements of “Artistry in Rhythm” by Stan Kenton, “Besame Mucho” by Consuelo Velazquez, “Theme from ‘The Summer of ’42” https: //www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/nov/14/birdhouse-cirque-lands-at-reynolds/ “by Michel Legrand,” Spain “by Chick Corea,” Opus De Funk “by Horace Silver,” The Days of Wine and Roses “by Henry Mancini,” You’ve Got a Friend in Me “by Randy Newman and” Africa “by David Paich and Jeff Porcaro Jim Lloyd conducts.
Free entry; masks are compulsory inside the room. The concert will also be broadcast live at obu.edu/band. Call (870) 245-4197 or email [email protected]
FILM: Documentary on D-Day
The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park, will screen the documentary “D-Day 360” as part of its “Movies at MacArthur” series, Tuesday at 6.30 p.m. The documentary, produced for the 70th anniversary of D-Day, focuses on the invasion of Omaha Beach by US forces under General Omar Bradley, using raw data collected by forensic laser scanning, 3D computer modeling and eyewitness accounts. Free entry. Call (501) 376-4602 or email [email protected]
TICKETS: Salonga @ Pulaski Tech
Tickets from $ 20 to $ 65 are on sale for a performance by actress and singer Lea Salonga, who won a Tony Award for her lead role in “Miss Saigon” on Broadway, at 7:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Visit uaptc.edu/charts.
