ITV Mamma Mia star the actor brother of Colin Firth in Midsomer Murders and his son who appeared in one of his blockbuster films





Colin Firth is a royalty on the small and big screen, with a series of accolades to his name, including an Oscar for King’s Speech and a career spanning three decades. And it seems that acting genes are ingrained in family, his younger brother Jonathan Firth is also an actor in his own right and is a familiar face on TV screens appearing in many dramas. Jonathan, 54, younger than his famous brother, is best known for his roles in British television productions including Middlemarch, Far from the Madding Crowd and Victoria & Albert. READ MORE: Taron Egerton’s big break up alongside Colin Firth net worth and latest girlfriend Firth then studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama and toured with the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he made his debut at the age of twenty-seven as Henry VI (1994).





(Image: IMDB)

In 2003 he starred in the BBC drama documentary Pompeii: The Last Day. He also appeared in the film Luther receiving the CFT Excellence Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture. Her television credits include Inspector Morse, guest star; Cadfael; Midsomer killings; The mysteries of Inspector Lynley, Sparkling Cyanide and Jericho. He appeared in the films In the Beginning (2000) The Prince and Me 2: The Royal Wedding (2006), The Prince and Me 3: A Royal Honeymoon (2008) and The Prince and Me 4: The Elephant Adventure (2010) . Most recently he starred in the radio production of Daphne du Maurier’s September Tide, the American series Ghost Whisperer, Dr. David Fuller in the German film production of Albert Schweitzer. And as Rex Bishop on the BBC’s Father Brown series. It looks like the family’s acting legacy is set to continue with the next generation. Colins’ son William Joseph Firth, 31, whom he shares from his previous relationship with Meg Tilly, is also an actor.





(Image: vertical entertainment in the United States)

William even appeared opposite his famous father appearing in Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016, but it seems he doesn’t want to be defined by his father’s acting roles, In an interview, he said: “He’s a classy Englishman, ‘I’m more of the tall, lanky Canadian. He has more of the romantic lead roles. I don’t know my type yet.” Mom Mia! is on ITV at 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Do you have a story you think we should cover? If so, please email [email protected] Want more MyLondon? Sign up for our daily newsletters for all the latest and greatest from London here.

