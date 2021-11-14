Salma Hayek to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star this week





The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor Salma hayek this week with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the ceremony will be televised live on the official website. The President of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Nicole Mihalka, will host the event with the Vice-President of the Chamber, Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo. by Hayek The adults co-starring Adam Sandler and Eternals Director Chloe Zhao will also be present to speak at the ceremony. “Salma Hayek Pinault is considered one of the most respected and sought-after actresses in the entertainment world. It is with pleasure that we honor this talented actress with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame. MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY “Hayek Pinault’s filmography covers multiple genres, both in film and on television,” the press release added. “She has appeared in critical and commercial successes such as Wild Wild West, Dogma, The adults, Fairy tale, Beatriz at dinner and Gucci House (due out November 24) which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award. Her range as an actress is evident in roles as diverse as Ajax in Chloe Zhao’s superhero film, Marvel’s. Eternals (released November 5) and Elsa Pedrera in NBC’s Emmy-winning 30 Rock. “ The actress is also honored for defending the rights of women, children and immigrants. This includes lobbying Congress to expand the Violence Against Women Act and, along with her husband, founding the Kering Foundation, which leads initiatives to free women around the world from sexual, physical abuse. and emotional. Hayek has also partnered with Gucci to create Chime for Change, a program that advances girls’ education, health and justice, and constantly helps raise funds for others in need of help. This induction comes at a time when Hayek is pursuing her acting career, starring in a film that is currently playing. She appears as a superhero in Eternals as part of an ensemble cast of Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, who will be at the Walk of Fame induction ceremony. In a previous interview with Digital Spy, Hayek spoke about how thrilled she was to step into the role, feeling like this was the superhero movie she’s been waiting to be a part of. “I have this weird feeling that this is the movie I belong to,” she said. “I don’t know what that says about me, maybe because I’m a rebel and I like to fight for different things and it’s so special. It’s an honor. For this movie? I don’t. will never be a superhero … “and I’m so grateful that no one called me. Thank you for not having thought of me because then I would not have been asked [for Eternals]. “ Salma Hayek is currently visible on the big screen in Eternals. She will be back in theaters again for the release of House of Gucci, which premieres on November 24. Fans who wish to watch his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony live can do so on the official website of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. PST. Its star will be located at 6901 Hollywood Boulevard across from the Chinese Theater Box Office. Subjects: Eternals

