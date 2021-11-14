Kirsten Dunst on possible return as Mary Jane Watson for “Spider-Man”





Kirsten Dunst shared her thoughts on a possible return as Mary Jane Watson in a new Spider Man movie. A little over a month before its theatrical release, Spider-Man: No Path Home remains the city’s talking point for Marvel fans. Given that the film seeks to explore the multiverse through the addition of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro among other villains, fans are eager to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as well. With the possibility of the return of the previous two Peter Parker, some have speculated that we will also be seeing Kirsten Dunst again as Mary Jane Watson. Recently, Kirsten Dunst denied any involvement with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but speaking with Variety during an AFI fest screening of her new film The power of the dog (which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch), she revealed that she would be willing to come back if asked: “I would. Why not? It would be fun. I would never say no to something like that. I would be the old GM at this point with the little Spidey babies. It will be interesting to see how Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are implemented in Spider-Man: No Path Home if they are actually part of the film. Even though Kirsten Dunst has denied any involvement in this film, seeing her return as Mary Jane Watson would add even more seriousness to the film given that she was the first big screen adaptation of Peter Parker’s love of life. . Here is the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Path Home: For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes get even more dangerous, forcing him to find out what it really means to be Spider-Man. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider Man: No way home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Molina. Spider-Man: No Path Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the film, as well as what’s happening in Marvel Studios’ Multiverse and Kirsten Dunst’s potential return as Mary Jane Watson, and make sure you from subscribe to the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Variety

