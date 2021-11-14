Ananya Pandays’ cousin, Alanna Panday, becomes engaged to Ivor McCray; Sohail Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu in attendance: Bollywood News





Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday got engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray on Saturday. It was a white themed party at Alanna’s residence. Salman Khan’s family and actors Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu were in attendance. Alannas’ mother, Deanne Panday, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories. Lara Dutta was joined by her husband Mahesh Bhupathi. Bride-to-be Alanna looked resplendent in a gray dress while Ivor opted for a traditional white sherwani. Bipasha Basu shared a photo and wrote: Celebrate love. Together forever. Congratulations. The couple shared their engagement photo from the beach earlier in November. Alanna wrote: “2 years ago today i met this amazing human at a halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night i had a sore jaw . Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I remember is how happy he made me. We moved together for 3 months to get to know each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn’t not stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel at home. I never got homesick when I was around from him. Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed house, thank you for making me laugh when I was feeling bad, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect half and I love you more and more every day @ivor. “ Ivor had shared a similar photo, writing: “Two years ago that day was our very first date. I knew it would be easier to hide my intentions that day. You expected one. leisurely dinner but I convinced you we were having a birthday photoshoot and I just ran into this heart shining in the sand. As we approached the facility my heart was pounding like a drum. My palms were completely sweaty . Knowing that at any moment you could grasp. When we came out in the middle of the heart, we kissed and it finally hit you. You asked, did you do that? The sound of your cry m ‘completely broke up. I was so present in the moment that it didn’t even seem real. stopped but it really is. Love is everything and I love you Alanna. “ Read also:Alanna Panday Turns Up The Temp In Crochet Bikini While On Vacation In Mexico BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/ananya-pandays-cousin-alanna-panday-gets-engaged-ivor-mccray-sohail-khan-lara-dutta-bipasha-basu-attendance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos