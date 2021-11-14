Selena Gomez struggles to pronounce cardamom while making chai, cracks coconut like a desi. To concern





Selena Gomez struggled to pronounce the word cardamom while brewing tea, or as it is popularly known in the West, Chai Tea during one of the episodes of Selena + Chef season 3. She was guided by the Native American author-model Padma Lakshmi. . In a video, shared by a fan on YouTube, Selena Gomez followed Padma Lakshmi’s lead while brewing four cups of tea for her and her friends. She chopped ginger, added three teaspoons of tea leaves, four cloves and cardamom powder. As she tried to repeat the word, Selena looked confused and finally gave up. After adding the brown sugar, honey and milk, Selena brought the concoction to a boil and was ready to serve. The Come And Get It singer was then introduced to a tea strainer, which she said she had never seen before and didn’t have one in her kitchen. However, she found an alternative and served tea to her friends. Oh, it’s so good, Selena’s friends said. And it wasn’t that hard to do, the singer added. During the episode, Selena also made shrimp curry and coconut rice. As she followed Padma’s instructions at the T and replicated her shrimp recipe, she was a little scared when asked to open a coconut for rice. Hesitantly, Selena held the coconut in her hand and opened it with the help of the soil. His friends pointed out that Selena had appreciated him very much. Also Read: When Selena Gomez Confessed She Has A Crush On Chris Evans: “Isn’t He Cute?” In its third season, Selena + Chef features the singer collaborating with chefs to cook different styles of cuisines and donates $ 10,000 to the charity of Each Chef’s Choice. In this season, streaming on HBO Max, Selena has also collaborated with Aarn Snchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe.

