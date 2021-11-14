Samir Soni: The actor as a writer

Award-winning actor Samir Soni talks to The Sunday Guardian about his new book, My Experiments with Silence: The Diary of an Introvert.

Samir Soni is an award-winning film, television and theater actor. He was born and raised in Delhi. After graduating from St. Xaviers High School in Delhi, Samir moved to Los Angeles for graduate studies. He graduated (cum laude) from the University of California at Los Angeles in Business Economics. Samir then worked as a M&A financial analyst for Merrill Lynch. After two years on Wall Street, he decided to give up everything and returned to India to pursue his true passion, the profession of actor. Over the past 25 years, he has won several awards and recognitions for his acting work in various mediums including web series. In 2018, he became a writer / director with his critically acclaimed debut film My Birthday Song, a psychological thriller, available on Netflix. Samir has spoken a lot about the importance of mental health and questioned the meaning of the word success in society. He lives in Bombay. He spoke about his book, My Experiments with Silence: The Diary Of An Introvert, published by Om Books International.

Q: Show business is a glamorous world filled with social events. As an introvert, did you find this lifestyle intimidating or was it a lot easier than you thought?

A: I don’t know if I would use the word intimidating, but it was definitely uncomfortable because it’s not me. I come from a very conservative bourgeois family where we didn’t have very large social functions, we had dinner with relatives and that’s about it. I remember when I started my career I was nominated for my first movie and after that I disappeared. Then one of the greatest directors of the time told me Samir, you must be seen and I didn’t know what that meant.

For me, I thought my job was to act. I made my weak efforts, there was this back-and-forth inner struggle Should I make the effort? Or not?. Some people love to socialize, but I don’t, so every once in a while I would put in the effort, but it would be so tiring. Now I have learned to accept myself for who I am, so I believe my work will speak for itself. This is the hardest part that I haven’t gotten over yet, but it made me realize who I really am and I hope that through the book people will realize that too.

Q: In the book you talk about accepting failures and accepting them as part of the process. How do you live them now? How have these experiences contributed to your life?

A: There is a lot of emphasis on hope because here every project is a hope, not a guarantee. People around you might say it’s going to work out really well and you know you’re just a phone call away from getting busy and hitting a jackpot, for some people it happens, and for a lot of people not. Whenever something happens you look forward to it, so you start living not in the present moment but in the future moment that you believe it’s going to happen, you build a lot on it. And when that doesn’t happen, the world falls apart because you have high hopes for it. It’s kind of a random business.

For example, Sholay, which is one of the greatest hits of all time, failed the first week because people didn’t like the movie. There were projects that I didn’t like but accepted anyway, and they got huge afterwards. So there’s no way of knowing how it’s going to turn out. Over the years you get used to it and whether it is its failure or its success, you learn to detach yourself from it. Now I’m not too excited about something good going on or I’m not downcast if it isn’t. For me, once I’ve done my part, which is to star in front of the camera or even write this book, I pretty much break away from it and believe what has to happen will happen. So do your job, give your best and move forward, live in the present.

Q: The book is not the usual book written by celebrities, but more like an inner monologue that everyone can relate to. Why did you decide to keep it open? Was it intentional or just came naturally with your writing style?

A: A friend of mine who I gave my manuscript to read called me halfway through and she was crying and said she remembered her struggles. We wondered if we should give the passages some context and I was against that because it’s not just my trip. I’m just a catalyst to help readers discover themselves with the idea that reading it will bring you to your own emotions. I didn’t want this to be a Samir Soni memoir and that’s why we chose not to have me on the cover. What I captured were basic emotions like fear, anxiety, loss, disappointment, and excitement, which to me have been somehow oversimplified, like saying 5 steps to be successful, but I felt like they almost spoke to you and made you think. that you are a model. I’ve always thought that if a person tells you to quit smoking and has never smoked before, how does they know?

Everyone around you is trying to give you a solution but no one wants to talk about your problems. So I wanted to add something that said maybe I didn’t have the answer but I can share my experience with you and if you find your answer then fabulous.

Q: The book is not only a diary, but also contains beautiful poems. Did you write the poems in the feed while writing the journal or did you add them afterwards? What was the idea behind the format of this book?

A: For the structure and format, I thank Om Editor-in-Chief, Shantanu Ray Chaudhary. For me, it was spontaneous, there were times when I just thought in poems, sometimes a sentence got stuck in my head. For example, there was this line that stuck in my mind, I’m a liar, I’m a cheater. I kept repeating it in my head while in the car and drove home and wrote a poem on it in 10 minutes. It was very organic, it wasn’t like I wrote a poem to squeeze it somewhere, if there were any insertions made that were my throwbacks to my childhood because otherwise I thought the book might become too dark and needed relief through these interesting cases.

My first moment is that

Growing up in the late 1970s, the Oscars, rather the Academy Awards, had a big impact on me. I would sit in front of our black and white television and soak up all the speeches these people in tuxedos were making. I don’t think I know who they were, but the look in their eyes and the glorious words they said, thanking everyone, especially their wife, with the black trophy in hand fascinated me.

I would spend hours in front of a mirror with a water bottle in my hand, giving my own version of their speech. The special thing was that I always thanked my non-existent wife. Being an outright romantic, I found this very touching. I always looked forward to getting married, winning an award, giving a deep and entertaining speech, and of course thanking my wife. Luckily, the very first TV series I did after I got back from the States gave me my first (there were more to come), now is the time.



The entire cast of our show was going to be congratulated at an annual organization function. The show hadn’t even aired, but the creators saw it as a good publicity opportunity and the organizers figured audiences would find it entertaining.

So I was there in a room full of people ready to deliver my repeated speech. One by one our names were called out, there was a thunderous applause and a member of the cast received the trophy, said a few words and gracefully walked off the stage. My turn was just around the corner and I was super excited, wearing my black striped Armani suit, shirt and tie. Finally, the presenter announced, Next to receive his trophy the beginner, SAMIR SONI! I took a deep breath and got up from my seat, but one thing was different. There was no applause, not even a symbolic applause.

It looked like they had announced a two-minute silence as a sign of respect for the death of a leading figure. Those fifteen to twenty steps to the center of the stage was like going to the gallows. I was like, hey, I’m new, they don’t know who I am yet, and I started to receive the trophy and start my speech. Ladies and gentlemen, it gives me great pleasure to Pin-drop silence.

I could smell droplets of sweat around my collar. I was starting to stutter now. And then it happened. A loud thunderous voice from the balcony, Abey angrez, Hindi mein bowl. The whole room burst into laughter and among them were six members of my own family, hiding their faces. I left the stage running. Later when I confronted my family for not clapping my brother said in his own Delhi style Yaar main taali bajane wala tha, phir itna silence ho gaya ki lagaa ki taali bajai toh hummein padegi. (I was about to clap, brother. And then it got so quiet that I felt I would be beaten if I clapped.) So my first moment ended. And there was more to come.

Excerpted with permission from Samir Sonis’ book, My Experiments with Silence: The Diary of an Introvert, published by Om Book International.