Rani Mukerji Says She Couldn’t Feel The Pita Wali For Shah Rukh Khan In Veer-Zaara, Was Scolded By Yash Chopra | Bollywood

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, Rani Mukerji said that she and Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t stop laughing while filming for Veer-Zaara. She appeared in the second half of the film, where Shah Rukh was turned out to be a languid old man in jail on trumped-up charges, and she played her lawyer. Rani said that she had always done romantic scenes with Shah Rukh and that he was there in front of her, in an old man’s outfit, with white hair and a thick white beard. She revealed that they couldn’t stop laughing until director Yash Chopra berated them. Main ab Shah Rukh ke saath scene karoon toh mujhe unki aankhon mein dekh ke romance karna hai. Ab woh nahi kar sakte kyunki mujhe pita wali smelling laani hai, unko beti wali smelling laani hai, aur woh ho hi nahi rahi hai humse (If I do a scene with Shah Rukh, I want to look him in the eye and romanticize him. C ‘is not possible because we have to evoke a father-daughter feeling and we both couldn’t do it), she said. Read also | Rani Mukerji says she was afraid to look in Aamir Khan’s eyes during romantic scenes in Ghulam: Pyaar na ho jaaye Hum dono se nahi ho rahi hai. Aur hum hase jaa rahe hai. Finally, Yash uncle ne itna daanta hume, hum dono itne ghabra gaye ki humne bola, Nahi nahi, abhi hume theek se karni padegi. But woh time pe itna mushkil hua tha (We both couldn’t do it. We kept laughing. Eventually Uncle Yash scolded us so much that we got nervous and swore to do it right. that time was very difficult), she added. Veer-Zaara, which also starred Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta, won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Healthy Entertainment at the National Film Awards in 2004. Close story

