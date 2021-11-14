On Children’s Day Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, and other B town celebrities present their greetings

Children’s Day, a day to mark the innocence of the little ones, the memories of his childhood and the relationship with his own children, is celebrated by India on Sunday. Children’s Day is celebrated on the anniversary of the birth of the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, known for his love of children. As netizens shared memories from their childhood and talked about some of the reasons this phase was memorable, even celebrities in the film industry joined in.

Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sanjana Sanghi, Arjun Rampaland Soha Ali Khan celebrated the day on Instagram. From the moment they shared quotes or photos of their children, there were different types of reactions to the day as well as messages. Here’s what movie industry celebrities wrote on Children’s Day.

Bollywood celebrates Children’s Day in style

Anushka Sharma shared a quote from Peter Pan, asking if there was a reason to grow up. The actor praised the child of the one who survived.

Anupam Kher made a compilation of the heartwarming moments he has experienced with children over the years. In the video, he took a group of children to a fruit stall, and their joys were limitless when they saw watermelons. In another, he became a sort of Santa Claus, bringing a bag full of gifts. After sharing laughs with him, holding hands, walking and posing for photos with them, there were sweet moments as the veteran actor sang the iconic song. Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai background.

He wrote that the children’s laughter reminds us of how we were.

Soha Ali Khan shared a collage of her husband Kunal Kemmu fooling around with their daughter Inaaya, making faces with her and ultimately dozing with her in his arms. She called him “many faces from childhood.”

Sanjana Sanghi visited children as part of her association with an NGO and dedicated the day to children who overcame the challenges of COVID-19 and stayed focused on their purpose, dreams and goals.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, dropped a photo of her daughter Misha and called the children “the light of our lives”. She joked that one day Misha will know true patience when she is sleepy and the lights are on.

Ishaan Khatter dropped the same photo to wish his “cherubs and children everywhere” and urged everyone to “dream big”.

Arjun Rampal posted photos of his three children, Mahikaa, Myra and Arik and hoped the child in one would live forever, sharing how they made it so. The actor called them “the gift of God”.