5 Iconic Pankaj Tripathi Characters Who Deserve Their Own Bollywood Movies | Briefing





Agar aap concentrated aur dedicated hain toh raaste apne aap bante jaate hain, Google ki zaroorat nahi padti navigation ke liye. – Pankaj Tripathi If you have been following Pankaj Tripathe’s journey, you would have a good idea that the above mentioned statement sums up his journey perfectly as he found success on his own. Tripathi entered the film industry with Run and Omkara in 2004 and each time made his presence felt on the big screen. From Sacred Games to Stree, he’s proven to be just as versatile. In an interview with Mid-Day, Pankaj Tripathi said that when he started things were completely different and he never imagined good things would happen to him. He had said: When I joined the cinema, I never imagined that any of these wonderful things were possible for me. I came to the cinema with low expectations, looking for a good job. The very fact that the audience greeted me with so much love is a lesson in humility. The characters of Pankaj Tripathis in his films are like a breath of fresh air. We decided to revisit his journey and realized that there are characters played by him who really deserve spin-offs. 1: Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur It won’t be wrong to say that Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur changed the way Indian cinema was viewed in the world. It was raw and the characters were well written. The powerful performances of the main lead actors only made the film more credible. It is this film that made us notice Pankaj Tripathi whose character Sultan Qureshi was ruthless. He was the head of the Qureshi clan and it will be interesting to see his journey in an independent film. 2: Rudra in the street If you’ve watched the movie Stree, you’ll agree with us that Pankaj Tripath’s character Rudra also deserves his own spin-off. Well, he’s the only one who knows the stories related to Stree. It will be fun to watch his comedic take on the whole story in a Bollywood film directed by him. 3: Akhandanand Tripathi in Mirzapur https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YJQAuiT8Qk Whenever we think of Mirzapur, we cannot fail to think of Kaleen Bhaiya. It will be interesting to see a movie that shows how he got the throne and how he wields so much power. Pankaj Tripathi brought Akhandanand Tripathi’s character to life and we can’t wait to see more of him on screens. 4: Guruji in sacred games Guruji in Sacred Games was one of the most controversial characters played by Pankaj Tripathi. It would be interesting to know about his life and how he started all this worship. 5: Principal Srivastava in Nil Battey Sannata It was the first time that we witnessed the comedic side of Pankaj Tripathi. In Nil Battey Sannata, Tripathi plays a strict math teacher and it will be interesting to see a web series about him running the whole school and how he deals with how the education system works. Do you agree with us? Or do you think we missed a few names? Either way, let us know in the comments section below.

