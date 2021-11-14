Dwayne Johnson Says Open To Bollywood Offers, Gal Gadot Adds: “He Can Dance” | Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson has said that while he has not received any offers from Bollywood so far, he will be ready to star in a Bollywood film in the future. The actor shared his thoughts while answering a question from the Hindustan Times during a press conference for Red Notice.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has a huge fandom in India, Varun Dhawan being one of his biggest fans. Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock in the wrestling world, also starred with Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch, which was her first Hollywood movie.

Speaking of Bollywood, Dwayne said, I haven’t been offered one in the past, but I would love it. And you know, as I would like, we talked about it the other day when there are like two great cultures in terms of entertainment, it comes from Bollywood and Hollywood. There should be more crossover. So I think that would be really cool. Absoutely. And I am well aware of it.

Gal Gadot, who was sitting with Dwayne at the press conference, vouched for him. He also knows how to dance and do everything easily. However, Dwayne wasn’t entirely sure. I don’t know if I can do it easily. This one can do it easily, he added, referring to the Wonder Woman star.

Meanwhile, Ryan had also expressed his wish to see his Marvel superhero film Deadpool get a makeover in Bollywood. “Free Guy would be a great adaptation for Bollywood. (But) I would say Deadpool would be a little more fun. I think it would be easier for Deadpool to embrace Bollywood culture. Guy in Free Guy is a non-playable character , it only exists in the digital world. But the real flesh and blood of Deadpool, so I think it would be Deadpool, he said at the same conference.