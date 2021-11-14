Villanova controls fate after winning big over Stony Brook – Delco Times





Daniel Smith threw three touchdown passes and running backs Justin Covington and Jalen Jackson both rushed for more than 100 yards on Saturday as Villanova sent the visit to Stony Brook, 33-14. The victory puts Villanova (8-2, 6-1) in position to win a share of his first Colonial Athletic Association title since 2012 and the league’s automatic place to the FCS playoffs if he can beat Delaware in the next week. Despite throwing just 71 yards, Smith threw a pair of touchdowns to Jaaron Hayek and one to Will Tyler in the second half to open the game. Smith hit Hayek for 12 yards to give the Wildcats a 20-7 lead in the third quarter, then found Hayek for 18 yards early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 26-7. Tyler caught a two-yard TD pass from Smith to make it 33-7. It was a slow start for both teams, with the defenses controlling the game from the start, Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. I liked the way we remained patient with the running game and ending up with two 100 yard rushers was really good to see. The weather conditions made it difficult to throw the ball, but we still ended up with three touchdown passes, which was a big boost for the offense. Covington carried the ball 13 times for 142 yards and Jackson had 103 yards and two touchdowns in 17 attempts. Jackson scored on a 10-yard rush in the first quarter and scored on four yards with 26 seconds left in the half to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead. In other actions: Delaware Valley 27, Widener 0 >> The Aggies increased the defensive pressure to whitewash the pride, win the Keystone Cup and finish a 10-0 regular season streak. Widener only managed 74 yards of total attack and fumbled four times. Donte Simmons ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns to punctuate Del Val’s offense. Quarterback Daquan Bohannan completed 10 of 19 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Pride only entered the Delaware Valley twice in 12 possessions. His deepest penetration ended with a fumble on Del Val’s 21-yard line. The loss put Widener (7-3, 6-3) in a tie at four for third place in the Middle Atlantic Conference with Stevenson, FDU-Florham and Wilkes. Houston 37, Temple 8 >> Alton McCaskill had 129 yards and two touchdowns as the No.17 Cougars clinched a berth in the American Athletic Conference Championship game. The Cougars (9-1, 7-0 American Athletic) have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in the conference championship game since winning the conference in 2015. Temple (3-7, 1- 5) has lost five straight games, outscoring 217-35 in that streak. Harvard 23, Penn 7 >> Aaron Shampklin ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, including 72 in the first quarter, and Jonah Lipel had three field goals to lead the Crimson. Shampklin scored on a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring. Luke Emge completed 13 of 28 passes for 167 yards for Harvard (7-2, 4-2 Ivy League). James Herring had two of the Crimsons’ three interceptions. Aidan Sayin had 20 of 36 passes for 207 yards with three picks for Penn (3-6, 1-5).

