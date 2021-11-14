[PHOTOS] Missy Elliott receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Missy Elliott received a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One of the most important female artists in the history of music, Missy Elliott is a pioneer of female hip-hop and R&B, a revolutionary songwriter-producer and a cultural icon at all levels. Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott showed her emotions during the ceremony on Monday morning. Missy had tears in her eyes as she thanked everyone who made her career a success. During her speech, she made special mention of her first collaborator Timbaland, her record company and all the pioneering female hip-hop artists who came before her. “I came here about 20 years ago and I used to walk past all these stars and imagine,” she shared. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it really happened. I am really standing here. “Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxannne Shant, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa.” You are all the back we stand on, Missy said. You are the foundation. Check out an excerpt from his speech below. Missy Elliott dedicates her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the “MC women of hip-hop” including Queen Latifah, Monie Love, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa and many more. “You all ran so we could walk. You all stood up for something so we could sit comfortably.” https://t.co/Tec2oS5aGB pic.twitter.com/dwVfhZS6nL – Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2021 The multi-talented musician was joined by Ciara, Lizzo and longtime director Mona Scott Young for her well-deserved ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ciara and Lizzo helped introduce rapper “Supa Dupa Fly” to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony. The five-time Grammy-winning artist made her debut in the music industry in 1991. She formed the all-female R&B group Fayze with her neighborhood friend Timothy Mosley, aka Timbaland. Missy and Timbaland have created a unique sound of innovation and idiosyncrasy, which has been heard on a number of hits over the years. Including the late R&B, pop star Aaliyah, “One In A Million” and “If Only Your Girl Knew”. Along with SWV’s “Can We” favorites, to girl groups 702 “Where My Girls At? And Destiny’s Child’s Confessions. Missy’s debut solo album in 1997, “Supa Dupa Fly,” achieved platinum status from the RIAA. All of his other five studio albums have reached platinum status or better. Marking her as the only rapper to have achieved this remarkable accomplishment. Missy Elliot’s star is located outside of Amoeba Music’s new location on Hollywood Boulevard. Missy Elliott, Lizzo, Ciara, Mona Scott Young at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Share your impressions with us on social media.

