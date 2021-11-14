ITV The Jonathan Ross Show: Paul Hollywood reveals he was left “absolutely gutted” after working with his father

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has revealed he was “absolutely gutted” after working with his father.

The famous baker admitted he struggled with working in the family bakery as a youngster, during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last night (November 13).

Paul confessed that his father, John F Hollywood, gave him bullshit when he started in the family business, reports L’Express.

Read more: ITV The Jonathan Ross Show: Paul Hollywood’s Quiet Life in the Ashford Countryside with Pub Owner Smarden’s Girlfriend

He told Jonathan Ross, “My dad was a good baker, and finally … I think it’s pretty hard working as a family. Because sometimes you want to find your own way.”

The Bake Off star recalled wanting more independence as a young baker.

However, he first had to train with his father at his Bread Winner bakery in York, before moving on to other bakeries in Merseyside.

He said: “I just wanted to stretch out and it was very difficult.

“I think he was harder on me because I was his son, rather than the other guys who worked for him.

“He gave me more bullshit.”

Paul, who now lives in countryside Ashford, eventually became head baker at a number of hotels in the UK, before moving to Cyprus for two years.

Before that, however, Hollywood had to endure the strict tutelage of its father.

He remembered that his father had been less than impressed when he had briefly taken over in the absence of the head baker.

Paul added: I remember the head baker was away once and had to do everything on my own, and it was my first day alone, I was really scared.

“And I filled the store, the store looked amazing, had all the cakes and all the scones and pies and all the breads were all done.

“I remember at the end of the day I looked at everything and said ‘I’m really proud of this, you know.’







(Image: Channel 4)



“And my dad come in and he looked at all the shelves that was sort of in the bakery, walked past and just before he left he said, ‘Bottom shelf. You burned a few – a few over there. ‘

“And I left. And I was emptied. Absolutely emptied.”

But when asked by Jonathan Ross if his dad is still this tough today, Paul admitted his dad had recently praised him, which choked him.

He added, “Praise was something he found difficult to do, I think.

“He said something to me recently that choked me a bit.

“He hugged me and said ‘I’m really proud of what you’ve done’ and that’s not really what my dad does. He looked a lot like the Victorian dad, you know.

“And to hear that from him, I broke down a bit.”

Although Hollywood was disheartened by his father’s harsh love, he maintained that his advice made him the baker he is today.

He said: “I think in the end that made me the character that I am. I’m pretty tough in the bakery, I know what I want.

“And I guess that’s why I’m like I’m in the tent, because I want them to do better.

“I think you are leading someone, you have to teach them too.

“I don’t criticize them for criticizing the sake.”

Paul is now one of the biggest names in the baking world and a mainstay in one of the UK’s most successful TV competitions.