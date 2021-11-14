Entertainment
The American actor “supposed” to play Harry Potter instead of Daniel Radcliffe
Can you imagine the Harry Potter movies without Daniel Radcliffe? Well, that was almost reality.
Daniel was cast for the lead role at age 11 in the first Harry Potter film and starred in the series for 10 years until the eighth and final film was released in 2011.
I felt like I was growing up next to him watching him go from a little boy to a man. Not just any man either, but the one who defeated Lord Voldemort.
But if Steven Spielberg – who almost became a director of the films – had done what he wanted, things would have been much different. And American.
While Spielberg was casting Harry, before Daniel Radcliffe arrived on the scene, he had a name in mind for the role sought.
Having worked with the child actor on Sixth Sense, Spielberg wanted star Haley Joel Osment to play Harry Potter.
He was already a big name in the industry from a young age after winning a Young Artist Award for his role in Forrest Gump – which he played when he was just six – and already had a nomination. at the Oscars for the Sixth Sense. at the age of 11.
However, JK Rowling vetoed the decision as she envisioned Harry’s character to be English, as well as a strictly all-British cast.
When the first films were released in 2001, Haley criticized the creators of the Harry Potter film for ruining the book for generations to come.
The 13-year-old actor said he would never have accepted the role.
He noted : “I really like books and it’s one of those things that I think should stay like a book.
I don’t think the movie will even come close to the level of the book.
I think this will ruin the book for a lot of kids who haven’t read it, because it takes away the part of the book that is so important to its success – being able to imagine all the parts of the book and see it. in the head.”
Oh how the teenager got it wrong. Can you fault him for being bitter?
It wasn’t just Spielberg’s choice for Harry that got knocked down, either. JK Rowling also refused to let him animate her, which was his original intentions.
Alan Horn, President of Warner Bros, said in 2010 : I thought it would be worth it for Steven Spielberg to realize.
We gave it to him. But one of the notions of DreamWorks and Stevens was, let’s combine a few books, make them come alive, and that was because of the [visual effects and] Pixar had shown that animated films can be extremely successful.
Due to the magic involved, they were heavily loaded with effects. So I don’t blame them. But I didn’t want to combine the movies, and I wanted it to be live action.
All I can say is thank goodness the reins have been handed over to Chris Columbus, director of the first two Harry Potter films.
