Why Hollywood didn’t make the most of martial arts star Jet Li at first, Entertainment News

Jet Li Lianjie had high hopes for his Hollywood career in the late 1990s, but his first two films in America met with mixed reviews.

When it was announced that Jet Li would appear in Hollywood Lethal weapon 4 alongside Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, it was big news in Hong Kong even though Li is from mainland China, the city considered him one of its own stars.

Another big news was that Li, who had only ever played heroes like Wong Fei-hung in the Hong Kong movies, was going to play a villain. Jet Lis’ first role as a villain put him on the computer roster. But will he launch a Hollywood career? this reporter wrote at the time.

Li was certainly not new to the United States. He had moved there in the mid-1980s, after his first burst of fame with the Shaolin Temple series had subsided, and had even shot two films in the country, but not for Hollywood producers. The defector, and the film directed by Tsui Hark The master.

Its success in Hong Kong in the early 1990s is said to have led to approaches by Francis Ford Coppola and Oliver Stone to star in an American film. Lethal weapon 4, produced by Hollywood super-producer Joel Silver, was the project that came to fruition.

The Buddy Cops movie franchise, which was a mix of comedic humor and action, was tired, and Silver had already brought in black comedian Chris Rock to spice up the script.

Li, who had to audition to win the role, was added as an added attraction and received a low sixth bill.

The martial arts scenes, choreographed by Li and Corey Yuen Kwai, his friend and director and co-choreographer of his films Fong Sai Yuk, were a success, and were not watered down by American producers, as we have seen. ‘waited there.

Li decided not to use wire, and the martial arts scenes mostly feature well-executed close quarters fights that make good use of Lis skills in the fast and aggressive xingyi quan martial arts style.

The combat staging leans toward the American action style, using quick cuts at different camera angles, but Lis’ martial arts prowess is clearly visible on screen.

Li says the action scenes worked because the director, action veteran Richard Donner, let him choreograph his own scenes and also hired Yuen and other Hong Kong martial arts experts to work. on the film.

I asked Richard Donner if he wanted me to fight America style or Hong Kong style. I told him that the two ways were very different, and if he wanted my kind of action, he had to give me the freedom to work, Li commented.

He said, we just want your style. So that was great, because I could bring my people to help choreograph the scenes.

Gibson reportedly said he liked the way Li fought and that Li could beat him however he wanted on set, although he was warned not to hurt Gibson.

Racist films insult there is a flying lice joke and various other slurs were noted by Hong Kong people at the time, as was the vicious nature of Lis’ character, Wah Sing Fu. Wah is totally evil and has no decent qualities to humanize him, he even hits a pregnant woman.

Mel Gibson and Li in a scene from Lethal Weapon 4.

I’m just an actor and I’m the script, Li noted when asked about the negative portrayal of Asians in the film.

African American audiences have a lot to do with the success of martial arts films in the United States. Black viewers were the genre’s first American fans in the early 1970s.

Producer Joel Silver, who had worked with Li on Lethal weapon 4, tried to capitalize on this link with the 2000s Romeo must die, an adaptation of Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet which put Li and the late R&B singer Aaliyah in a loosely realized romance set against a backdrop of gang warfare between black and Chinese gangsters.

Silver hired the late rapper DMX as Aaliyah’s screen dad and filled the soundtrack with tracks from DMX, Timbaland and the like.

The press conference for the film, held in New York City, even featured a set of Aaliyah at a nightclub with Li and DMX, to make the point.

Silver was also inspired to make a martial arts-focused film by the success of The matrix, which featured special effects assisted kung fu choreographed by Hong Kong maestro Yuen Woo-ping. Silver doubled the number of Lis fight scenes eight ago, down from four in Lethal weapon 4 and believed that the film would elevate Li to the status of a leading man.

But his convoluted story, based on a 10-year-old storyline that originally pitted Italian-American gangsters against Japanese yakuza, is messy and relegates Li to the rank of player among many.

In addition, the action scenes, choreographed by Li, Corey Yuen and the same Hong Kong and American team from Lethal weapon 4, suffer from an attempt to merge seemingly unrealistic wiring with down-to-earth American action. The footage edged up so quickly that Lis’ martial arts moves weren’t clearly visible.

A modernized version of a scene in magnificent Lau Kar-leungs Dirty Ho, in which Gordon Lius’ deceptive hero used Kara Hui Ying-hung’s body as a puppet to ward off an attack, is one of the best scenes. Li uses Aaliyah in the same way to kill an assailant because he doesn’t want to fight a woman himself.

Li and Aaliyah in a photo from Romeo Must Die.

A segment in which Li quickly adapts to the rigors of American football is also fun to watch, although even this one suffers from some incongruous wiring that seems out of place amid the more grounded fighting styles of the American characters.

A nasty x-ray special effect that showed the bones of Lis victims breaking and crushing the effect was reportedly reported as Lis idea.

Li took note of all the criticism and decided to return to a more grounded form of fighting for his upcoming Hollywood film, The One.

Li in a fight scene from Romeo Must Die.

This article first appeared in South China Morning Post.