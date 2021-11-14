Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan’s vacation in the Maldives, Sonu Sood’s sister to enter politics and more





Whether it’s for the next big project, the next event or the next campaign, B-townies are always on the move. And, right behind them, we have paps holding their cameras and searching for exclusive scoops for moviegoers. Like every other day in the town of Tinsel, today was quite passing. Several stars made headlines and caught the attention of fans. Take a look at the top 5 headlines from the showbiz world below and stay up to date on your favorite stars. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been sharing photos and videos from their Maldives getaway on social media for the past few days. The actress gave her fans a glimpse of her morning sight today from the island nation. “Sun Breeze and Paradise,” the actress wrote. Looked! Actor and philanthropist Sonu sood announced on Sunday that his sister Malvika is joining politics, but he has no such plans for himself. The actor’s sister will participate in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls in Moga. Sood, who is from Moga District, said his sister has done a lot of amazing work in the past. “Today we officially want to say that Malvika will definitely come to serve the Punjab,” the actor said. Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi recorded a 50 percent growth on Saturday at BO. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film collected Rs 10.25 crore net on Saturday, bringing its nine-day total to Rs 138.50 crore net. Shilpa shetty took to social media to post a statement in response to reports of a fraud and cheating case filed against her. The complainant alleged that Raj and Shilpa took money for a fitness business and wants the couple to pay back their investment of Rs 1.51 crore. Reacting to the same, Shilpa shared on Twitter, I woke up with an FIR recorded to Raj and my name! Shocked !! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a company run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken the naming rights for the SFL brand to open SFL Fitness gyms across the country. All agreements were made by him and he was a signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions and we have not received any rupees from him for the same. All of the franchisees have dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was fully managed by Kashiff Khan. Shilpa shetty Reports suggesting that Deepika padukone flew to Delhi to meet her husband and actor Ranveer Singh make the rounds of social networks. Today, the couple are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary. They got married in 2018.

