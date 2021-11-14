Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale backs Kangana’s “1947 bheek” remark





Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale supported actor Kangana Ranaut’s controversial claim that India’s independence in 1947 was bheek (alms). Speaking on the sidelines of an event hosted by the Bramhan Mahasangh in Pune to honor the actor on his 75th birthday, Gokhales said he agreed with Ranaut’s statement.

I agree with what Kangana said. We have freedom in handouts. The fighters who wanted to snatch it from the British were hanged and the bigwigs of the time did not try to save them. I’ve read a lot, Gokhale said, while repeatedly emphasizing his support for Ranaut’s statement. Insisting that the Shiv Sena and the BJP should not have gone their separate ways, Gokhale, who has made a name for himself in the theater as well as in Marathi and Hindi films, said the two had to go together. unite to fight against the situation the country was facing. “After Balasaheb’s death, the political games became so strange that the Marathi manoos got bored. The media have no idea what residents of the state think, but people like me who travel across the state and come into contact with people learn that this split (Sena-BJP) was bad and that ‘she hurt a lot of people. Sena and BJP should unite if the country is to be pulled from the brink of danger, Gokhale said, without specifying what the danger was. The actor said he is actively trying to bring the two parts of the saffron together. “My efforts are launched. I had personally asked Devendra Fadnavis why he had not given the CM position to Sena for 2.5 years. He (Fadnavis) told me it was a mistake. Whatever happened between them, they should let people know and take them in confidence. If you cheat on people, they will punish you terribly. He said that in the future too he would speak personally to Uddhav and Fadnavis. “If you are (party) followers then you have to do something to save the country,” Gokhale said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/veteran-actor-vikram-gokhale-supports-kangana-1947-bheek-remark-7622511/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

