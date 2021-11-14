Vikings fans set to take over the luxurious $ 5 billion SoFi stadium on their first visit

It will be the best until Los Angeles, Grant said.

The one in Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium, is actually in the suburb of Inglewood. It opened last year, but no fans were able to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they’ve been flocking this season to the new luxury venue, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and Vikings fans could take over on Sunday.

The Vikings will make their first visit to the 70,000-seat SoFi, which at a cost of $ 5 billion is the most expensive stadium ever built, to take on the Chargers. In December 2019, the Vikings beat the Chargers 39-10 at Dignity Health Sports Park, their temporary and tiny stadium in Carson, and most of the 25,446 fans in attendance were there for the Vikings.

I would say it was 80 to 90 percent purple all over, said Rich Young, 42, a Miami resident but a Woodbury native and avid Vikings fan who attended that game and will be in attendance for the Sunday game. But the Chargers are a lot better now, so if I were a game man, which I am, I would say it will be at least 50-50 on Sunday and I would even push it to 60% Vikings fans. It should look like a home game.

Vikings fans will see some similarities with US Bank Stadium, which cost $ 1.1 billion to build and was designed by HKS Architects, the same company that built SoFi Stadium. The most notable similarity is the use of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), a clear fluorine-based plastic that covers half of the roof of US Bank Stadium.

In a 2016 interview with Pioneer Press, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the instigator of SoFi building, said he got inspired after visiting US Bank Stadium to talk about how ETFE was used there. And the entire roof of SoFi Stadium is ETFE.

Pioneer Press visited SoFi Stadium on Friday and the differences between the stadiums immediately became clear. There are no palm trees at US Bank Stadium. And the views from some parts of SoFi are hard to beat.

Here we are, we were sitting here in a stadium in the heart of Los Angeles and you can see the Hollywood sign, you can see Malibu, the Santa Monica mountains, you can see Catalina Island, said Jason Gannon, director general of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, who led the tour with Kristi Mexia, senior director and head of corporate communications for the company. What more in Los Angeles? The story is what Stan Kroenke created and delivered here. For Los Angeles, something special had to be done, and that’s SoFi Stadium.

Kroenke, the owner and developer of the stadium, purchased land in 2014 in Hollywood Park, which once served as a horse racing track, and moved the Rams to western St. Louis after the 2015 season. The stadium was to be Originally opening in 2019, but delays have pushed it back to 2020.

Super Bowl LV was originally awarded at SoFi Stadium for February 2021. But that was later changed and Super Bowl LVI will be held at the new location on February 13, 2022.

The stadium has already hosted major events, including two recent Rolling Stones concerts, where Mick Jagger raves about the place. In addition to the Super Bowl, the program for the future includes the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in February 2023 and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

What is striking is the size of the stadium and the Hollywood Park complex. Hollywood Park spans 300 acres and also includes 25 acres of park space, including a lake, the 6,000-seat YouTube theater, and the NFL Media headquarters. It will eventually include a hotel, more than 300 residences, 300,000 feet of retail space and the new Los Angeles Clippers arena, scheduled to open in 2024.

What Stan is building here is truly a city within a city, Gannon said.

Jason Gannon, General Manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press

The SoFi Stadium occupies approximately 40 acres of Hollywood Park. With over 3.1 million square feet, it is the largest stadium in the NFL.

The size of it is huge, said Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil, who played for the Chargers last season.

Gannon, however, said SoFi Stadium is also intimate. He noted that the closest seats are the equivalent of 20 rows of the field, which is closest to any stadium in the NFL.

When asked to name what he considered the most unique aspect of the stadium, Gannon couldn’t come up with a single thing. He begins by explaining how the NFL classifies it as an outdoor stadium since, although there is a clear roof over the field, the sides are open above the stands.

I think the indoor-outdoor nature is certainly unique to Los Angeles, he said. I think of the roof, the scale of the roof, I think of the architecture of the roof, the reflection of the design, then the LED system on the roof that lights up. The landscaping around the building is amazing.

The roof, with ETFE panels, lets in a lot of natural light and gives the impression that the game is being played in an outdoor stadium without a cover. But Gannon said ETFE provides an element of sun protection, which can keep temperatures in the stands and on the pitch, sometimes around 10 degrees. So with temperatures forecast for Sunday into the 80s, it might not be that hot under the roof.

The architecture of the roof includes a metal skin that covers the structure. At night it is lit by LED lighting and includes messages such as Los Angeles, Host of Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium.

Then there is the video panel, which extends to both ends of the stadium under the roof. It is the largest ever created in sports, weighing 2.2 million pounds and featuring 70,000 square feet of digital LEDs. Its largest panel is 40 feet high.

No matter where you are in the building, you can engage the board, whether you’re sitting low and looking inside the far board, or sitting higher in the bowl and can look straight up, Gannon said. . It really complements what is happening on the playing field. The positive feedback on this has been incredible. It is a three-story building suspended in the air.

The stadium has around 13,000 premium seats, which have clubs supporting the seats. For those who want to sit there, it is not cheap. Young, who will attend his 113th straight Vikings home or road regular season game on Sunday in which fans are allowed, said he paid around $ 600 for a club-level seat at the 200 level, which is a face value.

The stadium is equipped with the latest WiFi technology for the fans. There are plenty of dining options available, including unique choices such as kale and gem salad, jalapeño cheddar sausage, and vegan ice cream. A premium beer costs $ 15, a bottle of water $ 5, and a sign advertised what must be an elite toffee apple at $ 20.

For those in the area who cannot attend a game, tours are available at SoFi throughout the week. Their price ranges from $ 25 to $ 40.

Los Angeles Rams fans pose during the tailgate festivities ahead of the game against the Tennessee Titans SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports

No player on the Vikings’ current roster has played a game at SoFi Stadium in front of fans. But in addition to Vigil, seven others who are expected to dress on Sunday played there last season. Defensive end Everson Griffen and safety back Xavier Woods were both with Dallas when the Cowboys faced the Rams in Game 1 at the stadium on September 13, 2020.

It was empty, Woods said. It was still quite big. I looked at it like, that’s pretty good.

Center Mason Cole with Arizona and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson with the New York Giants also played in the stadium against the Rams last season. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook with Jacksonville and tight end Luke Stocker with Atlanta played against the Chargers. And with the New York Jets, tight end Chris Herndon faced both the Rams and the Chargers, and scored a touchdown against the Chargers.

It’s a beautiful stadium, said Vigil. The sun goes to one side. It was cool to play there. Hopefully they will have a good crowd there (Sunday). Hope you have a bunch of Vikings fans.

Arizona tight end Maxx Williams, a Waconia native and former University of Minnesota star, has played twice at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals faced the Rams there last year in front of no fans, but Williams was fully aware of the venue in Week 4 this season against the Rams.

From the moment you stop, it’s crazy how beautiful the stadium looks from the outside to the inside, said Williams, who caught five passes for 66 yards in the 37-20 win over the Rams on Oct. 3, but has since been lost to the season due to a knee injury. I think it’s really a unique style, and I think the people who built it did an amazing job. This stadium could compete to be the loudest in the NFL.

And because it’s just a huge stadium, all these people are above you looking down on you. It was actually a really fun environment to play a game. I thought it was a dome at first, but once inside you realize it’s out in the open.

There have been a few complaints from opponents of the Rams and Chargers. Prior to resigning his Las Vegas coaching job on October 11, Jon Gruden complained about the visitors ‘locker room following the Raiders’ loss to the Chargers 28-14 on October 4.

The locker room here is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen, said Gruden. You can’t see anyone. It’s like a labyrinth. So, you know, whoever contorted that visiting locker room, I’d like to meet this guy and see what his, uh, what his idea was.

The visitors’ cloakroom is indeed like a labyrinth. It has about 100 stalls, distributed in different sections, and it was built in such a way that it could be divided into two changing rooms. There is another cloakroom which can also be split in half. So if SoFi Stadium ever hosts a Final Four, that’s four easily available changing rooms.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer has never been to SoFi Stadium. Asked about the imminent visit of the Vikings, he mentioned the locker room.

I’ve heard the visitors’ changing rooms are a mess, he said. A bunch of little sections that you can’t really bring the team up (for a full team meeting).

Zimmer, however, mentioned one thing that could make up for this on his team’s first trip to SoFi Stadium.

I expect a lot of Vikings fans to be there, he said.