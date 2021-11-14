The forgotten Happy Days actor in death is remembered

Actor Gavan OHerlihy, perhaps best known for being forgotten as Chuck Cunningham on the 1970s sitcom Happy Days, has passed away. He was 70 years old.

Variety reports that Oherlihys’ brother confirmed that his brother died last month in Bathe, England, but gave no cause of death.

OHerlihy has scored many roles over the years, including television appearances in The Six Million Dollar Man and Police Woman and movie roles in Superman III and Never Say Never Again, but in 1974 he played The Brother central characters from Happy Days Richie and Joanie Cunningham.

OHerlihy was replaced as Chuck by Randolph Roberts, and then the character simply disappeared from the popular sitcom without any explanation from the show’s writers.

Characters who are erased from programs as if they never existed have since been known as victims of Chuck Cunningham Syndrome.

Ron Howard, who played Richie, remembered his long-lost TV brother on Twitter.

RIP Gavan, Howard wrote. I knew him as the 1st of the 2 Chucks on #HappyDays then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a great free spirit.

IMDB.com shows that Oherlihy has played the role of Chuck nine times.

Henry Winkler, who played Happy Days character Arthur Fonzie Fonzarelli, also paid tribute on social media.

Rest In Peace .. It was a pleasure to share the screen with you !!! Winkler wrote on Twitter. You’ve climbed the longest staircase this time.

Fans of the show have long joked that Chuck Cunningham’s character walked up the stairs to the set that led away from the family room, where most of the action took place, and never came back down. .

OHerlihy, originally from Dublin, Ireland, is said to be leaving behind a wife, four sons and three siblings.

– By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News